Today’s top five things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Nth Power

Frisco, Nov. 3

9 p.m., Barkley Ballroom, 610 Main St. Proving that soul music can be exponentially greater than the sum of its parts, the Nth Power is on a mission to share the light. $10-12.

Local Appreciation Day Film Night

Breckenridge, Nov. 3

7:30 p.m., The Speakeasy Movie Theatre, 103 S. Harris St. Film night as part of Local’s Appreciation Day, featuring the Union Snowboard Team in “Stronger” and the Wildcat film “Wild Cats Never Die.” There will be a third film TBD. Ticket includes one free Broken Compass beer and door prize giveaways. (970) 453-7243.

Strong Coffee. Stronger Schools

Frisco, Nov. 3

7 a.m., Abbey’s Coffee, 720 Main St. Learn more about 3A and 3B – two ballot questions – to provide additional funding for Summit Schools to help fix critical repairs, add classrooms to ease overcrowding and to support instructional technology. http://www.strongsummitschools.org.

KSS Girls in STEM Tech Retreat

Keystone, Nov. 4-6

All Day, Keystone Science School Campus, 1053 Soda Ridge Road. Overnight Retreat on KSS Campus Learn all about the digital world through website design, graphic design and computer coding. Girls will attend special showing of “Code: Debugging the Gender Gap,” and will showcase their website prototypes to the audience. Fee: $115. Scholarships available upon request.

Sunday Swing & Ballroom

Silverthorne, Nov. 6

6 p.m., Studio B, 755 Blue River Parkway. Ballroom and swing dancing accompanied by a DJ. Request tunes or bring your own. $10 per person or $15 per couple: cash only.

