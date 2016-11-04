Today’s top five things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Strong Coffee. Stronger Schools

Silverthorne, Nov. 4

7:30 a.m., Red Buffalo Coffee, 358 Blue River Parkway. Learn more about 3A and 3B — two ballot questions — to provide additional funding for Summit Schools to help fix critical repairs, add classrooms to ease overcrowding and to support instructional technology. Strongsummitschools.org.

High 5

Dillon, Nov. 4

9:30 p.m., Snake River Saloon, 23074 Highway 6. Local jam band favorites, The High 5, will be rocking the Snake stage.

Community Film Night

Breckenridge, Nov. 5

6:30 p.m., Colorado Mountain College, 107 Denison Placer Road. A feature of ‘CODE: Debugging the Gender Gap’ as part of the Girls in STEM weekend tech retreat. $5 admission. For tickets and info: Breckfilmfest.org.

Cabaret: Tim and Ben, You’re Welcome

Silverthorne, Nov. 4 & 5

7 p.m., The Lake Dillon Theatre Company, 246-X Rainbow Drive. Two performers, Ben Whitmore and Tim O’Donnell will take the stage to sing, tell snappy jokes, and provide a wildly entertaining evening. For more information or to purchase tickets visit: Lakedillontheatre.org. (970) 513-9386.

Sunday Swing & Ballroom

Silverthorne, Nov. 6

6 p.m., Studio B, 755 Blue River Parkway. Ballroom and swing dancing accompanied by a DJ. Request tunes or bring your own. $10 per person or $15 per couple. Cash only.

