Today’s top five things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Cabaret: Tim and Ben, You’re Welcome

Silverthorne, Nov. 5

7 p.m., The Lake Dillon Theatre Company, 246-X Rainbow Drive. Two performers, Ben Whitmore and Tim O’Donnell will take the stage to sing, tell snappy jokes, and provide a wildly entertaining evening. For more information or to purchase tickets visit: Lakedillontheatre.org. (970) 513-9386.

Get Stoked Winter Film Series

Keystone, Nov. 5

6 p.m., 8:30 p.m., Warren Station, 164 Ida Belle Drive. This is the first event of the series and the featured film is Matchstick Production’s 2016 “Ruin and Rose.” Event benefits Team Breckenridge Sports Club and Team Summit Colorado. Tickets are $15 at the door. General admission seating.

Jerry Weiss Duo

Breckenridge, Nov. 5

5-10 p.m., Blue River Bistro, 305 N. Main St. Instrumental jazz. Free.

Sunday Swing & Ballroom

Silverthorne, Nov. 6

6 p.m., Studio B, 755 Blue River Parkway. Ballroom and swing dancing accompanied by a DJ. Request tunes or bring your own. $10 per person or $15 per couple. Cash only.

Art Show: High Country Paths and Trails

Breckenridge, daily

All day, Arts Alive, 500 S. Main St. The beauty and interest of Summit County and other nearby paths, trails, hikes, single tracks, ski runs and river treks shown in unique artwork. (970) 453-0450.

