Today’s top five things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Frisco Elementary Community Mixer and Silent Auction

Frisco, Nov. 9

5 p.m., Frisco Day Lodge, 621 Recreation Way. Everyone is invited to attend our school benefit to support our STEM program, teachers and students. There will be food donated by Peppino’s and Hacienda Real, entertainment by John Costa, a cash bar, beer donated by Rutkey and numerous auction items donated by generous Summit County businesses.

Coffee Talk

Breckenridge, Nov. 10

8:30 a.m., Breckenridge Recreation Center, 880 Airport Road. Join members of the Town Council and Town Manager Rick Holman for an informal opportunity to talk about current town issues that interest you. Bring questions, concerns and feedback. (970) 453-1734.

U.S. PrixGrand Prix

Copper Mountain, Nov. 11

All day, Copper Mountain Center Village, 0509 Copper Road. The worlds best snowboarders and freeskiers hit the 22-foot Main Vein Superpipe in pursuit of World Cup points and prize money. This years event will also include a big air competition.

11th Annual Charity Shopping Extravaganza

Silverthorne, Nov. 12

All day, Outlets At Silverthorne, 246-V Rainbow Drive. A day of decadence, shopping and charity support. Tickets are $25 and include being entered into a drawing, free gift cards, food, wine and beer and shuttle services. Ticket sales raise funding for the National Repertory Orchestra. For tickers or more information email: julie@nromusic.com. (970) 453-5825

Turkey Handprint Plates for Kids

Breckenridge, Nov. 12

1 p.m., Quandary Antiques Cabin, 131 S. Ridge St. Creating Thanksgiving dinner plates with finger paint. Please register at least 24 hours in advance at breckcreate.org. (970) 453-3364.

