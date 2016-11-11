Today’s top five things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Coffee Talk

Breckenridge, Nov. 10

8:30 a.m., Breckenridge Recreation Center, 880 Airport Road. Join members of the Town Council and Town Manager Rick Holman for an informal opportunity to talk about current town issues that interest you. Bring questions, concerns and feedback. (970) 453-1734.

Veteran’s Day Celebration

Frisco, Nov. 11

1 p.m., Frisco Elementary School, 800 8th Ave. The PTSA is hosting the event to honor all who have served in our nation’s Armed Forces. There will be a lunch donated by The Lost Cajun, classroom discussions and an assembly (in that order). RSVP to mountainmom70@gmail.com, Leslie at (970) 409-8926 or just call the school.

John Truscelli Band

Dillon, Nov. 11

9:30 p.m., Snake River Saloon, 23074 Highway 6. The John Truscelli Band is a locally based roots and rock band that plays top hits.

Billabong / Under Armour Trunk Show

Breckenridge, Nov. 11-12

10 a.m., Breckenridge Christian Ministries (BCM Building), 103 Sawmill Road. Billabong and Under Armour trunk show with proceeds to benefit Summit County Youth (SCY). Mens, ladies, kids clothing, footwear and accessories.

Woodward Barn Bash

Copper Mountain, Nov. 12

All day, Copper Mountain Center Village, 0509 Copper Road. Head to the Barn at Copper Mountain and enjoy free drop in skate and bike sessions. Live music and premiere of two films: “Stronger” and “Half Off.” Visit WoodwardCopper.com for details.

