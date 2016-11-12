Today’s top five things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

‘Wearable Art’ Jewelry and Textiles art show

Breckenridge, daily

4-8 p.m., Arts Alive, La Cima Mall, 500 S. Main St. ‘Wearable Art’ includes five artists. The jewelry of Yvonne Kuennen, Diane Nims, Leslie Hancock, Patti Thornton and the textile art (hand woven scarves and knitted hats) of Lin Rosborough will be showcased. (970) 453-0450.

Woodward Barn Bash

Copper Mountain, Nov. 12

All day, Copper Mountain Center Village, 0509 Copper Road. Head to the Barn at Copper Mountain and enjoy free intro and drop in sessions. Visit WoodwardCopper.com.

11th Annual Charity Shopping Extravaganza

Silverthorne, Nov. 12

All day, Outlets at Silverthorne, 246-V Rainbow Drive. A day of decadence, shopping and charity support. Tickets are $25 and include being entered into a drawing, free gift cards, food, wine and beer and shuttle services. Ticket sales raise funding for the National Repertory Orchestra. Email julie@nromusic.com. (970) 453-5825.

The Giving Plate For Kids

Breckenridge, Nov. 13

10 a.m., Quandary Antiques Cabin, 131 S. Ridge St. Kids will create a holiday plate that will bring the gift of baked goods to a whole new level. Register at least 24 hours in advance at breckcreate.org. (970) 453-3364.

Medicare Seminar

Dillon, Nov. 14

10 a.m., Dillon Community Church, 371 E. LaBonte St. Kate Neuschaefer is a resident of Summit County and has been a consultant across the state in Medicare plans for the last 9 years. She will share her research and strategies with the public.

