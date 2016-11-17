Today’s top five things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Jon Bernhard: ‘The Edge is Not the Limit.It’s the Starting Line’

Breckenridge, Nov. 17

6:30 p.m., Colorado Mountain College, 107 Denison Placer Road. Bernhard has lived with a non-curable lung disease for three decades. Today he pursues climbing and adventuring goals and has summitted 19,000-foot peaks, established first ascents in Alaska and continues to climb multi-day routes. His speech at CMC is free. For more information call (970) 989-1314 or email hkunzek@coloradomtn.edu.

Film Premiere of “Tight Loose”

Dillon, Nov. 17

8:30 p.m., Dillon Dam Brewery, 100 Little Dam St. “Tight Loose” is Teton Gravity Research’s new film. The film features intense, incredible skiing and snowboard footage and a great soundtrack. $8 bucks at the door includes a raffle ticket and chances to win prizes.

Cycles

Breckenridge, Nov. 17

10 p.m., The Historic Brown Hotel, 206 N. Ridge St. A three-piece band from Denver that belnds rock, jazz, hip-hop and funk. Free.

Gore Range Anglers

Frisco, Nov. 17

6 p.m., Summit County Community and Senior Center, 83 Nancy’s Place. Guide Brian Hume, of Trouts Fly Fishing, will be unraveling the mystery of catching monster trout on Spinney Reservoir. The presentation will include bugs, flies and fishing techniques, covering topics for both the beginner and the advanced fly angler. Free presentation.

Summit Advocates 10th Annual Zuma Wine Dinner

Dillon, Nov. 17

5:30 p.m., Zuma Roadhouse, 91 River Run Road. An evening including appetizers and a four-course meal with Hess wine pairings. There will also be silent and live auctions. All proceeds will benefit Advocates for Victims of Assault.

