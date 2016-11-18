Today’s top five things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

“Pleasure” Film Screening

Fairplay, Nov. 18

6 p.m., South Park High School, 640 Hathaway St. South Park Ski and Snowboard Club is hosting a screening “Pleasure.” Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for students and free for kids 6 and under. A silent auction table, snacks and drinks will be available. Proceeds benefit the South Park Ski and Snowboard Club.

An Evening with Garrison Keillor

Frisco, Nov. 18

7:30 p.m., Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave. Among today’s most cherished, master storyteller and humorist Garrison Keillor is best known as the host of National Public Radio’s “A Prairie Home Companion,” with an audience of more than 17 million. This prolific author and poet will give a rare solo performance, sharing his hilarious anecdotes about growing up in the American Midwest. (970) 453-3187.

Uptown Toodeloo String Band

Frisco, Nov. 18

9 p.m., The Barkley Ballroom, 610 Main St. The Uptown Toodeloo String Band is a mostly acoustic project performing the music of the Grateful Dead infused with high-energy bluegrass jams and powerful vocals. Coral Creek, a high-energy Americana band, will also play.

Behind the Swinging Doors Saloon

Breckenridge, Nov. 18

5 p.m., Breckenridge Welcome Center, 203 S. Main St. In 1880 Breckenridge was home to 19 saloons and two dancehalls. Learn about these historic businesses and sample the spirits of the Breckenridge Distillery. $15 per person. Reservations required at BreckHeritage.com or (970) 453-9767.

Old-Fashioned Christmas Bazaar

Dillon, Nov. 18

2-6:30 p.m.(Nov. 18), 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Nov. 19), Dillon Community Church, 371 La Bonte St. Join Summit Historical Society for a bazaar full of handcrafted art, gifts and goodies will be provided by local artists. The Summit Singers will serve a chili lunch. Stop by the Schoolhouse Museum from 10-11 a.m. for Christmas carols and light refreshments.

