Today’s top five things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

5th Annual Winter Kick-off Party and Fundraiser

Silverthorne, Nov. 19

5:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 1321 Blue River Parkway. A showing of the film Boondockers 13 about snowmobile riders taking big drops and jumps. Film features jaw-dropping footage. Prize giveaways. Grand prize is a two day workshop with Matt Entz and Mountain Skillz. $15 entry fee includes dinner and film screening.

Old-Fashioned Christmas Bazaar

Dillon, Nov. 19

2-6:30 p.m.(Nov. 18), 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Nov. 19), Dillon Community Church, 371 La Bonte St. Join Summit Historical Society for a bazaar full of handcrafted art, gifts and goodies will be provided by local artists. The Summit Singers will serve a chili lunch. Stop by the Schoolhouse Museum from 10-11 a.m. for Christmas carols and light refreshments.

Miles Lee Band

Dillon, Nov. 19

9 p.m., The Goat Tavern, 22954 U.S. Highway 6. Miles Lee Band mixes soul, funk blues, rock and a splash of country, with jam band and hip-hop flavor. $5 cover.

U.S. Ski Team Meet and Greet and Nastar Pacesetting

Copper Mountain, Nov. 19

All day, Copper Mountain Center Village, 0509 Copper Road. Olympic gold medalist Ted Ligety and other U.S. Ski Team members will set the pace at Copper for NASTAR courses around the nation. Test speed and skill against the best in the world at Coppers NASTAR course. Team meet-and-greet session is at 4 p.m.

Free Fitness Fest

Breckenridge, Nov. 19

7:30 a.m., Breckenridge Recreation Center, 880 Airport Road. Free fitness classes, no admission required. A variety of 30-minute fitness classes to choose from. No limit on amount of classes to check out. For those that don’t want to attend a class, admission to the rec center is $5 anytime before noon. (970) 453-1734.

To view a full listing of today’s events visit http://www.summitdaily.com/Entertainment/Calendar/