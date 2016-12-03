 Today’s top five things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Back to: News

Today’s top five things to do in Summit County

Join hundreds of holiday enthusiasts of all ages, dressed in festive costumes, to race down historic Main Street, Breckenridge on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4:15 p.m. All proceeds benefit the local charity, the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center. Registration and bib pick-up in the Breckenridge Welcome Center located at 203 S. Main St. starting at 2 p.m.Courtesy Breckenridge Tourism Office |

Join hundreds of holiday enthusiasts of all ages, dressed in festive costumes, to race down historic Main Street, Breckenridge on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4:15 p.m. All proceeds benefit the local charity, the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center. Registration and bib pick-up in the Breckenridge Welcome Center located at 203 S. Main St. starting at 2 p.m.

Lighting of Breckenridge

Breckenridge, Dec. 3

All day, downtown Breckenridge. Santa makes an early visit to Breckenridge to light the Town Tree. There will be carolers, a Bernese Mountain Dog Parade, dance performances from the Summit Dancers and free hot cocoa and cookies.

Ornament Painting Party

Breckenridge, Dec. 3

11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Ready Paint Fire, 323 N. Main St. Choose from shooting stars, snowflakes, snowmen and other shapes to decorate your tree with. $5 per ornament. Items will be kiln-fired over night. Free face painting for children.

Nutcracker Suite and Holiday Performance

Breckenridge, Dec. 3

3:30-9 p.m., Warren Station, Keystone Resort, 164 Ida Belle Drive. The Nutcracker is a seasonal classic and fundraiser. The Summit School of Dance and the CO. Motion Dancers present the Nutcracker Suite, community performance. Adult tickets are $15, children 12 and under are $7 and children five and under are $2 (with tax). For more information visit Warrenstation.com.

Ninth Annual CAIC Benefit Bash

Breckenridge, Dec. 3

5 p.m., Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave. The Friend’s of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) are hosting a winter party, which will include live music from Aspen’s Pearl and Wood and The Davenports. Tickets are $40 in advance and include a door prize, two beer tickets, dinner for FoodHedz and access to the silent auction.

Team Summit 36th Annual Ski Ball

Copper Mountain, Dec. 3

6 p.m., Copper Conference Center, 184 Copper Circle. A night of dinner, dancing, and cocktails. Childcare is available. More information at https://teamsummit.org/team-summit-colorado-2016-ski-ball.

To view a full listing of today’s events visit http://www.summitdaily.com/Entertainment/Calendar/