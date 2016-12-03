Today’s top five things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Lighting of Breckenridge

Breckenridge, Dec. 3

All day, downtown Breckenridge. Santa makes an early visit to Breckenridge to light the Town Tree. There will be carolers, a Bernese Mountain Dog Parade, dance performances from the Summit Dancers and free hot cocoa and cookies.

Ornament Painting Party

Breckenridge, Dec. 3

11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Ready Paint Fire, 323 N. Main St. Choose from shooting stars, snowflakes, snowmen and other shapes to decorate your tree with. $5 per ornament. Items will be kiln-fired over night. Free face painting for children.

Nutcracker Suite and Holiday Performance

Breckenridge, Dec. 3

3:30-9 p.m., Warren Station, Keystone Resort, 164 Ida Belle Drive. The Nutcracker is a seasonal classic and fundraiser. The Summit School of Dance and the CO. Motion Dancers present the Nutcracker Suite, community performance. Adult tickets are $15, children 12 and under are $7 and children five and under are $2 (with tax). For more information visit Warrenstation.com.

Ninth Annual CAIC Benefit Bash

Breckenridge, Dec. 3

5 p.m., Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave. The Friend’s of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) are hosting a winter party, which will include live music from Aspen’s Pearl and Wood and The Davenports. Tickets are $40 in advance and include a door prize, two beer tickets, dinner for FoodHedz and access to the silent auction.

Team Summit 36th Annual Ski Ball

Copper Mountain, Dec. 3

6 p.m., Copper Conference Center, 184 Copper Circle. A night of dinner, dancing, and cocktails. Childcare is available. More information at https://teamsummit.org/team-summit-colorado-2016-ski-ball.

