Today’s top five things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Handmade Holiday

Breckenridge, Dec. 4

8 p.m. (Dec. 2), 12-6 p.m. (Dec. 3), 12-4 p.m. (Dec. 4), Breckenridge Arts District. A winter open house where guests can stroll through the Arts District campus and meet local artisans, tour open studios and create unique, handcrafted holiday gifts.

Colorado Demo Days

Copper Mountain, Dec. 4

All day, Copper Mountain Center Village, 0509 Copper Road. Celebrate the great state of Colorado with skis, boards, beers and bands. Test out some of the best new equipment of the year from some of Colorados best companies. Demos are free of charge.

Gold Run Nordic Center Open House

Breckenridge, Dec. 4

9 a.m., Gold Run Nordic Center, 200 Clubhouse Drive. Saturday starts with an interactive wax clinic. Sunday there will be a winter warm up, including stretches and core exercises followed by an on-snow clinic. There will be new selections of Craft, Swix, Buff and other top brands. Chat with staff about the upcoming season including clinics, lessons and equipment. Light refreshments and beverages provided. Free. (970) 453-1734.

Soup Cup Classic

Frisco Dec. 4

4-6 p.m., Frisco Adventure Park Day Lodge. Local restaurants and amateur cooks will duke it out for the titles of best professional soup and best amateur soup respectively. Guests will be the judges. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for kids (12 and under) and include two beverages and unlimited soup.

Local History Museums

Breckenridge, Dec. 4

11 a.m., Breckenridge Welcome Center, 203 S. Main St. Visit one of Breckenridge’s free museums located near the Welcome Center. Learn about Barney Ford and Edwin Carter, the history of skiing in Summit County.