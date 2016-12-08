Today’s top five things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Makeshift: A Makers Night

Breckenridge, Dec. 8

6 p.m., Old Masonic Hall, 136 S. Main St. Monthly makers night for adults featuring workshops with guest makers and other DIY-inspired activities. As part of BCAs maker initiative, the Randall Barn is available for reservation during these same dates and times for local artists to work on a project of their choice. Free. First-come, first-served. (970) 453-3364.

Line Dancing

Breckenridge, Dec. 8

6:30 p.m., Old Masonic Hall, 136 S. Main St. Get your fix of Western line dance and honky tonk. No partner necessary. Register online at least 24 hours in advance using ticket link, or drop-in day of class (based upon availability). (970) 453-3364.

Community Sing Along

Silverthorne, Dec. 8

7 p.m., The Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway. The third annual Community Sing Along. Event features Christmas carols, a performance by the Summit Choral Society and selections from Handel’s Messiah. Free. For more information, visit Summitchoralsociety.wordpress.com.

Augustus

Dillon, Dec. 8

9:30 p.m., Snake River Saloon, 23074 Highway 6. Augustus is a modern rock trio from Boulder. Great vocals and a unique sound.

Winter Dew Tour

Breckenridge, Dec. 8

All day, Breckenridge Ski Resort, 1599 Saw Mill Run Road. The event will feature the world’s best freestyle snowboarders and skiers, competing individually and in a unique new team competition. Films, food, art, music and sponsor village round out the festival. Free. Visit DewTour.com for specific times and details. (970) 453-5000.