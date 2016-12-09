Today’s top five things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

‘Ring to Remember’

Frisco, Dec. 9

4:30 p.m., Frisco Historical Park, 120 Main St. Bring bells, bring battery lights and ring to remember those taken by gun violence. Join the Summit Interfaith Council and LOTM Task Force to Reduce Gun Violence on the 4th anniversary of Sandy Hook as we join in solemn vigil to remember victims of violence in Colorado and our nation. (970) 368-0923.

Behind the Swinging Doors Saloon

Breckenridge, Dec. 9

5 p.m., Breckenridge Welcome Center, 203 S. Main St. In 1880 Breckenridge was home to 19 saloons and two dancehalls. Learn about these historic businesses and sample the spirits of the Breckenridge Distillery. $15/adult. Reservations required at BreckHeritage.com or (970) 453-9767.

Roosevelt Collier’s Colorado Getdown

Frisco, Dec. 9

9 p.m., The Barkley Ballroom, 610 Main St. Soft-spoken by nature, south Florida-bred Roosevelt Collier does his hollering on the steel guitar. At festivals, he typically performs alongside some of music’s most prestigious acts, from the Allman Brothers, to Los Lobos, to the Del McCoury Band. Friday Collier will play with members of the Motet and Saturday he will play funky renditions of Grateful Dead classics.

Holiday Open House

Keystone, Dec. 9

Noon, Art Gallery at Keystone Lake, 22174 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 2. Enjoy cookies and cider and learn how to make unique holiday decorations in a pine cone demo presented by Judy Day.

“Pretty Faces” movie showing

Silverthorne, Dec. 9

6:30 p.m., Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway. “Pretty Faces” is a UnicornPicnic production. Beer will be served, as well as giveaways and auction items. All ticket sales and proceeds will benefit Advocates for Victims of Assaults. (970) 262-7300.

