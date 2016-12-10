Today’s top five things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Roosevelt Collier’s Shake Down: Funkin’ Up The Dead

Frisco, Dec. 10

9 p.m., The Barkley Ballroom, 610 Main St. Soft-spoken by nature, south Florida-bred Roosevelt Collier does his hollering on the steel guitar. Friday, Collier will play with members of the Motet and Saturday he will play funky renditions of Grateful Dead classics.

Holiday Open House

Keystone, Dec. 10

Noon, Art Gallery at Keystone Lake. Enjoy cookies and cider and learn how to make unique holiday decorations in a pine cone demo presented by Judy Day.

Winter Kick-off

Frisco, Dec. 10

4-8 p.m., Elevate Frisco, 711 Granite St. Joel Gratz from OpenSnow.com will be the keynote speaker, with an avalanche safety workshop and other workshops. Local outdoor companies will be on hand to display products and gear. For more information or to display, contact amy@elevatecospace.com.

John Truscelli & the Stolen Band

Dillon, Dec. 10

10 p.m., The Goat, 22954 Highway 6. John and the band weave their way through rock, bluegrass and alt-country sounds, creating their own version of many cover songs.

Rev Tour

Copper Mountain, Dec. 10

All day, Copper Mountain Resort, 509 Copper Road. The Copper stop of the U.S. Rev Tour includes snowboard and freeski competitions in the Main Vein Superpipe. For more information, visit CopperColorado.com.

