Today’s top five things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Holiday Open House

Keystone, Dec. 23 & 24

11 a.m., Art Gallery at Keystone Lake, 22174 U.S. Highway 6. Enjoy homemade cookies and cider while shopping for unique gifts made by local artists.

Todd Johnson and Breaking Blues

Keystone, Dec. 23

3-6 p.m., 6th Alley Bar and Grill, Arapahoe Basin, 28194 U.S. Highway 6. Apres ski live music. No cover.

Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

Silverthorne, Dec. 23

7 p.m., Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 89 Smith Ranch Road. Scripture readings and congregational Carol singing in the lovely. Sponsored by St. Dunstan’s Anglican Church and Dillon Community Church in support of The Women’s Resource Center. Refreshments will follow the service.

Eminence Ensemble and The Tympos

Frisco, Dec. 23

9 p.m., Barkley Ballroom, 610 Main St. Eminence Ensemble is a five-piece progressive electronic rock group based out of Boulder. The band fuses elements of jazz, rock, funk, classical, hip-hop, reggae and electronica. Born and raised in the mountains of Colorado, the Tympos are a six-piece jam style band blending elements of rock, funk, jazz and reaggae. Free.

A Mac Dz Breckenridge, Dec. 23

9 p.m., The Historic Brown Hotel, 206 N. Ridge St. Denver-based, A-Mac DZ has defined the art of fusing upbeat folk rock with reggae grooves, hip-hop flavor & a unique jam band spirit. Free.

