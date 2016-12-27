Today’s top five things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Healthy Holiday Cooking

Frisco, Dec. 20

11:30 a.m., Elevated Yoga & Holistic Health, 310 E. Main St. Spend an afternoon learning how to create delicious and healthy recipes that will help you and your family get through the holidays without gaining weight. $55. Advanced registration required. (970) 401-2071.

Peace in Holiday Chaos

Breckenridge, Dec. 20

6:30 p.m., Summit County South Branch Library, 103 S. Harris St. Phil Gallagher creates opportunities for authentic connection during this evening of storytelling, hot chocolate and dessert. Open to anyone looking to connect and remember the true wonder of the season. For more information, contact philgallagher@experiencemoretolife.com.

Dew Tour Re-Imagined Exhibition

Breckenridge, Dec. 20

All day, The Breckenridge Theater, 121 S. Ridge St. This exhibition can be viewed before performances. The art show includes an array of photographers, showcasing style and creativity within the snowboard and ski communities as seen in Powder, Snowboarder and Transworld Snowboarding magazines. (970) 453 3364.

Strange but True

Breckenridge, Dec. 20

2 p.m., Two Wild Sisters, 100 N. Main St. Walking tour that discusses disappearances, suspected kidnappings and other strange events in Breckenridge, from 1961 when the ski area opened, until present day. (970) 343-9169.

Ghostly Tales

Breckenridge, Dec. 20

7 p.m., The Dredge Restaurant, 180 W. Jefferson St. Explore the darker side of Breckenridge’s wild west past with chilling tales of the ghosts that remain. Ghost hunting equipment provided. Adult/$18-CC, $15/cash. Child/$10 {4-12}. Reservations required at Breckghosttours.com, or by calling Gail (970) 343-9169, Jamie (970) 485-2894.

