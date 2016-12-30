Today’s top five things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Stacking Silver Rings

Breckenridge, Dec. 30

Noon, Hot Shop, 123 S. Ridge St. Make delicate silver and copper rings to wear together or separately. Class will teach silversmithing techniques including sawing, filing, soldering, ring sizing and finishing. All materials included, no experience necessary to complete this workshop. Register at least 24 hours in advance.

Paint & Wine Session

Breckenridge, Dec. 30

7 p.m., Ready Paint Fire, 323 N. Main St. Painting session including canvases, ceramics and mosaics. $5 studio fee.

‘Yesterday-The Beatles Tribute’

Breckenridge, Dec. 30

7:30 p.m., Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave. Come join us on a magical mystery tour with Yesterday-The Beatles Tribute Show. The show goes to fanatical lengths to isolate and perfect all eras of the Beatles music, complete with costume changes, vintage video and authentic costumes and instruments. Proceeds from the night will go to support Domus Pacis Family Respite. (970) 453-3187.

Union Gray

Keystone, Dec. 30

10 p.m., The Snake River Saloon, 23074 U.S. Highway 6. Union Gray is a fun, grass roots, rockin’ country band from Denver. They plays a great mix of modern and classic country.

Salem

Keystone, Dec. 30

10 p.m., The Goat Tavern, 22954 U.S. Highway 6. Salem performs Todd Anders Johnson’s socially-conscious compositions blending hip-hop, jazz and funk. For more information: http://www.soupandwhiskey.com.

