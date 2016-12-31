Today’s top five things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Subaru Winterfest

Copper Mountain, Dec. 31

Noon, Copper Mountain Center Village, 0509 Copper Road. Celebrate the love of adventure at Subaru’s WinterFest, including Nordica and LibTech demo testing, a scavenger hunt, giveaways, group photo ops and free hot chocolate. Ride to the event in your Subaru and receive VIP parking.

New Year’s Eve Celebration

Breckenridge, Dec. 31

5 p.m., Breckenridge Resort, Peak 9 area. Breckenridge’s New Year’s Eve celebration includes a Glow Worm Parade down some green terrain on peak 9, a torchilight parade on the top of peak 9 and a fireworks display at 9 p.m., which can be seen from most locations downtown. For more information, visit Breckenridge.com or GoBreck.com.

Trout Steak Revival

Keystone, Dec. 31

8:30 p.m., Warren Station, 164 Ida Belle Drive. Trout Steak Revival is founded on soulful narratives, heartfelt songwriting and tightly-woven instrumentation. The band pushes the envelope on a progressing genre while drawing creatively from the many canons of American roots music. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 day of the show.

Sixty Minute Men

Frisco, Dec. 31

9 p.m., Barkley Ballroom, 610 Main St. Hailing from Boulder, this five-piece soul flavored groove operation will have your feet moving. Sixty Minute Men perform well-crafted originals and a handful of feel good covers.

Disco Balls and Lasers

Breckenridge, Dec. 31

10 p.m., Kenosha Steakhouse and Rita’s Specialty Margs & Tacos, 301 S. Main St. New Year’s Eve party. Champagne toast at midnight. No cover.

