Today’s top five things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Today’s top five things to do in Summit County
December 31, 2016
Subaru Winterfest
Copper Mountain, Dec. 31
Noon, Copper Mountain Center Village, 0509 Copper Road. Celebrate the love of adventure at Subaru’s WinterFest, including Nordica and LibTech demo testing, a scavenger hunt, giveaways, group photo ops and free hot chocolate. Ride to the event in your Subaru and receive VIP parking.
New Year’s Eve Celebration
Breckenridge, Dec. 31
5 p.m., Breckenridge Resort, Peak 9 area. Breckenridge’s New Year’s Eve celebration includes a Glow Worm Parade down some green terrain on peak 9, a torchilight parade on the top of peak 9 and a fireworks display at 9 p.m., which can be seen from most locations downtown. For more information, visit Breckenridge.com or GoBreck.com.
Trout Steak Revival
Keystone, Dec. 31
8:30 p.m., Warren Station, 164 Ida Belle Drive. Trout Steak Revival is founded on soulful narratives, heartfelt songwriting and tightly-woven instrumentation. The band pushes the envelope on a progressing genre while drawing creatively from the many canons of American roots music. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 day of the show.
Sixty Minute Men
Frisco, Dec. 31
9 p.m., Barkley Ballroom, 610 Main St. Hailing from Boulder, this five-piece soul flavored groove operation will have your feet moving. Sixty Minute Men perform well-crafted originals and a handful of feel good covers.
Disco Balls and Lasers
Breckenridge, Dec. 31
10 p.m., Kenosha Steakhouse and Rita’s Specialty Margs & Tacos, 301 S. Main St. New Year’s Eve party. Champagne toast at midnight. No cover.
To view a full listing of today’s events visit http://www.summitdaily.com/Entertainment/Calendar/