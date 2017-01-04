Today’s top five things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

“Red”

Breckenridge, Jan. 4

7:30 p.m., The Breckenridge Backstage Theatre, 121 Ridge St. Raw, funny and provocative, this winner of the 2010 Tony Award for Best Play is a searing portrait of an artist’s ambition and vulnerability as he tries to create a definitive work for an extraordinary setting. Rated PG-13 for adult language.

New Year Healthy Start

Frisco, Jan. 4

5:30 p.m., High Country Healthcare Frisco, 360 Peak One Drive, Suite 260. Information session about weight loss and management programs offered by registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator Gretchen Broecker. Free to the public. (970) 668-5584.

A Bears Choice

Breckenridge, Jan. 4

9 p.m., The Historic Brown Hotel, A Bears Choice is a concept “non tribute” Grateful Dead-inspired band. The band stays true to the Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia tone and feel, while blending Dave’s original material back into his sets and choosing other artists to cover. Free.

John Truscelli Band

Frisco, Jan. 4

9 p.m., Barkley Ballroom, 610 Main St. Singer, songwriter John Truscelli’s unique and soulful voice along with the band’s eclectic instrumentation crosses all genres of music. The band weaves through rock, bluegrass and alt-country, creating their own version of many cover songs.

Nordic Skate and Ski Clinic

Breckenridge, Jan. 4

Noon, Gold Run Nordic Center, 200 Clubhouse Drive. Master ascending and descending for cross-country skiing on skate skis. This clinic develops both uphill and downhill techniques to help skiers feel confidence in a variety of terrain and conditions. (970) 453-1734.

