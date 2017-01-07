Today’s top five things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Funky Johnson

Dillon, Jan. 7

9:30 p.m., Snake River Saloon, 23074 U.S. Highway 6. Funky Johnson is a local favorite blues and soul dance band that features Jessica Johnson on lead vocals. No cover with dinner.

We’s Us

Keystone, Jan. 7

10 p.m., The Goat Tavern, 22954 U.S. Highway 6. We’s Us is a Denver-based rock group self described as “honey in your ears.” Cover charge of $5.

Roadman

Breckenridge, Jan. 7

9 p.m., The Historic Brown Hotel, 206 N. Ridge St. Road Man is brimming with an invigorating mix of funk, blues, reggae, mystical enlightenment, introspection and environmentalism. Free.

USASA Rocky Mountain Series: Slopestyle Competition

Copper Mountain, Jan. 7

Noon, Copper Mountain Center Village, 0509 Copper Road. USASA competitors attempt to earn as many qualification points as they can in order to compete at USASA Nationals. This slopestyle event serves as one of these several qualification opportunities.

Snowshoe Tours

Copper Mountain, Jan. 7

10 a.m., 1 p.m., Copper Mountain West Village, 0509 Copper Road. Free snowshoe tours all winter. Tours leave from West Village and head west through the forest and meadow. Snowshoe rentals available. Reservations required at (866) 841-2481.