Today’s top five things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Today’s top five things to do in Summit County
January 8, 2017
Copper Mountain Tours
Copper Mountain, Jan. 8
10 a.m., 1 p.m., Copper Mountain West Village, 0509 Copper Road. Free tour of the mountain led by Copper Ambassadors. Learn the mountain, it’s history and terrain. Meet at the Ambassador Hut at the top of American Eagle. Blue and green runs. (866) 841-2481.
Breck Betties Women’s Winter Hockey League
Breckenridge, Jan. 8
3:45 p.m., Stephen C. West Ice Arena, 0189 Boreas Pass Road. A hockey league open to all skill levels. Winter league is open for sign-up.
Silver + Onyx Ring
Breckenridge, Jan. 8
Noon, Hot Shop, 123 S. Ridge St. Use sterling silver and an onyx stone to make a ring from scratch. Learn how to make a bezel setting to fit any size or shape stone. Please register at least 24 hours in advance. (970) 453-3364.
Sunday Night Karaoke
Frisco, Jan. 8
10 p.m., Moose Jaw, 208 Main St. Free community karaoke night.
USASA Rocky Mountain Series: Slopestyle Competition
Copper Mountain, Jan. 8
Noon, Copper Mountain Center Village, 0509 Copper Road. USASA competitors attempt to earn as many qualification points as they can in order to compete at USASA Nationals. This slopestyle event serves as one of these several qualification opportunities.