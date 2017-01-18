Today’s top five things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Breck Ascent Series

Breckenridge, Jan. 18

6:15 a.m., Breckenridge Ski Resort, 1599 Saw Mill Run Road. Eighth annual Breckenridge Ascent Series inclues two early morning and three evening ski mountaineering events. (970) 453-5000.

Frisco Cup 5k

Frisco, Jan. 18

5:30 p.m., Frisco Nordic Center, 616 Recreation Way. Series of ski races that will take place throughout the winter. Distances increase over time. All racers will receive a finish time, cup of soup, and an adult beverage.

Simplifying Health and Cooking

Frisco, Jan. 18

5:30 p.m., Elevated Yoga & Holistic Health, 310 E. Main St. Dr. Lisa Julian, Ph.D. will teach the roles diet plays in health. Class will explore how to create delicious and healthy recipes. Class is $55 and includes food and materials. (970) 401-2071.

Find Your Healthy Self

Frisco, Jan. 18

6 p.m., Ideal Weight Centers, 701 Granite St., Suite 270. All interested dieters, men and women, are invited to attend. Free product samples and coaching staff will be available for information sharing. (970) 760-0567.

Judo Chop

Breckenridge, Jan. 18

9 p.m., The Historic Brown Hotel, 206 N. Ridge St. Judo Chop is a Denver-based super group that exposes explorations into the funk-fusion genre. No cover.

