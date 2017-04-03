Today’s top five things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

USASA Nationals

Copper Mountain, April 3-8

All day, Center Village, 0509 Copper Road. Top athletes from around the nation will compete for the title of National Champion. Events include halfpipe, cross country, slopestyle and alpine spanning across 12 days.

Jay's Fun-Raiser

Keystone, April 3

9 a.m., Arapahoe Basin, 28194 U.S. Highway 6. Jay DeBaggis will make history for speed skiing in a straight jacket in the Guinness Book of World Records for his annual fundraiser benefiting Mountain Mentors.

Painting Open Studio

Breckenridge, April 3

Noon, Fuqua Livery Stable, 110 E. Washington Ave. Bring your painting supplies and projects to work on in a helpful environment. 970-453-3364.

Spring Ayurveda Essentials

Breckenridge, April 3

6 p.m., Old Masonic Hall, 136 S. Main St. An evening of yoga, ayurveda and essentials oils led by Leslie Glenn. Create a custom take-home spring self care kit. $35.

Energy Healing and Empowerment Talk

Dillon, April 3

6:30 p.m., Summit Chiropractic & Rehab, 114 Village Place, #302. Learn how to get relief from depression, anger and grief by returning to personal truth in Claudia Bianca's (MRET) dynamic presentation. Private sessions also available. 575-770-7766.

