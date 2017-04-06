Today’s top five things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Trees Awaken Exhibit

Breckenridge, daily

All day, Arts Alive, La Cima Mall, 500 S. Main St. Art that embodies the world thawing out for spring. 970 453-0450.

USASA Nationals

Copper Mountain, April 6-8

All day, Center Village, 0509 Copper Road. Top athletes from around the nation will compete for the title of National Champion. Events include halfpipe, cross-country, slopestyle and alpine spanning across 12 days.

Scenes of the Seventies Exhibit

Breckenridge, April 6

5 p.m., Barney Ford Victorian Home, 111 E. Washington Ave. Alden Spilman's iconic photography exhibit, circa 1970s, of Breckenridge captured between its days as a mining town and a world class ski resort. Free. 970-453-9767.

Adult Coloring Night

Breckenridge, April 6

5:30 p.m., South Branch Library, 103 S. Harris St. Relaxing evening of adult coloring. Supplies and refreshments will be included. 970-453-3544.

High 5

Dillon, April 6

9:30 p.m., Snake River Saloon, 23074 U.S. Highway 6. Local band that plays "mountain music" infused with bluegrass, jazz and rock. No cover with dinner.

