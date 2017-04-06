Today’s top five things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Today’s top five things to do in Summit County
April 6, 2017
Trees Awaken Exhibit
Breckenridge, daily
All day, Arts Alive, La Cima Mall, 500 S. Main St. Art that embodies the world thawing out for spring. 970 453-0450.
USASA Nationals
Copper Mountain, April 6-8
All day, Center Village, 0509 Copper Road. Top athletes from around the nation will compete for the title of National Champion. Events include halfpipe, cross-country, slopestyle and alpine spanning across 12 days.
Scenes of the Seventies Exhibit
Breckenridge, April 6
5 p.m., Barney Ford Victorian Home, 111 E. Washington Ave. Alden Spilman's iconic photography exhibit, circa 1970s, of Breckenridge captured between its days as a mining town and a world class ski resort. Free. 970-453-9767.
Adult Coloring Night
Breckenridge, April 6
5:30 p.m., South Branch Library, 103 S. Harris St. Relaxing evening of adult coloring. Supplies and refreshments will be included. 970-453-3544.
High 5
Dillon, April 6
9:30 p.m., Snake River Saloon, 23074 U.S. Highway 6. Local band that plays "mountain music" infused with bluegrass, jazz and rock. No cover with dinner.
