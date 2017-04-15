Today’s top five things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

REI Play Days

Dillon, April 15 & 16

7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Loveland Ski Area, Arapaho National Forest. Free lift tickets will be given away on Saturday and Sunday to the first 500 people who visit the REI lounge at the base of the mountain. There will be music, games and giveaways. 23 free yoga classes.

Red Bull Slopesoakers

Copper Mountain, April 15

8 a.m., Center Village, 0509 Copper Road. Celebrate the spring with an all-you-can-eat fish fry! Enjoy chopped salad, fried Haddock, hushpuppies and coleslaw. Finish the evening with a chocolate mousse pie. Ask your server about draft beer specials! Seatings start at 6:30 p.m. Reservations recommended; book online or call 888-272-7246.

Mix Master Mike

Copper Mountain, April 15

3:45 p.m., Burning Stones Plaza, Center Village, 0509 Copper Road. Mike of the Beastie Boys is a Grammy award winner and three-time consecutive winner of the DMC World title. No cover.

Spring Fish-Fry

Keystone, April 15

6:30 p.m., Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, 28194 U.S. Highway 6. Buffet includes chopped salad, fried Haddock, hushpuppies and coleslaw. Finish the evening with a chocolate mousse pie. 888-272-7246.

Nat Geo Live: Point of No Return

Breckenridge, April 15

7:30 p.m., The Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave. Mountaineer Hilaree O'Neill shares the gripping, harrowing story of leading a five-person team to the summit of Burma's Hkakabo Razi accompanied by Cory Richard's photographs and clips from the documentary "Down to Nothing". Tickets are $25-35.

