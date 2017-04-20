Today’s top five things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Cork Woodring Art Show

Frisco, April 20

All day, Summit County Community and Senior Center, 83 Nancy's Place. Cork Woodring is a local, emerging artist who creates unique 3-D art out of objects.

Earth Day Festival

Breckenridge, April 20

1 p.m., Colorado Mountain College, 107 Denison Placer Road. Numerous speakers with topics including finding a sustainable company to work for, responsible investing, connecting on climate change, glacial ice cores and more. CMC students will also be presenting posters and capstone projects. For more information, visit ColoradoMtn.edu.

Nutrition Class

Breckenridge, April 20

6 p.m., South Branch Library, 103 S. Harris St. Learn the basics of planning meals to support energy, focus, endurance and overall health with nutritionist Annie Edgecomb. 970-453-6098.

Ideas and Creation Lab

Breckenridge, April 20

6 p.m., Breckenridge Theater, 121 S. Ridge St. Through globalization and development, the modern world is changing how we view landscapes and the people within it. Staff from HC3 will explore how we interpret the natural world through art using film excerpts from Art21's Ecology.

Split Window

Breckenridge, April 20

10 p.m., The Historic Brown Hotel, 208 N. Ridge St. Playing an array of originals and covers ranging in genres from reggae, blues, pop and rock. No cover.

