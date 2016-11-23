 Today’s top three things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Today’s top three things to do in Summit County

The town of Silverthorne Art Board, a citizensâ advisory committee, is seeking letters of interest from community members who would like to serve on an Art Selection Committee to make recommendations regarding permanent and temporary art installations in town. The primary focus of the committee will be selection of artistic displays in the new Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, but other areas will also be considered over time. The committee is being formed to support the goals of the Silverthorne Arts and Culture Strategic Plan, which was adopted by Town Council in January of this year. Letters of interest are being accepted through 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Residency in Silverthorne is not required. More details, including information about how to submit a letter of interest, can be found at www.silverthorne.org or by contacting Recreation and Culture director, Joanne Cook, at jcook@silverthorne.org.

Air Hockey Tournament

Breckenridge, Nov. 23

9 p.m., The Historic Brown Hotel, 206 N. Ridge St. Sign-up for the event starts at 8:30 p.m. $5 per team (2 people). First place wins double stuffed oreos and second place wins single stuffed oreos. DJ Tye Dye will perform.

Live Band Karaoke

Breckenridge, Nov. 23

9:30 p.m., Mother Loaded Tavern, 103 Main St. Sing with the band or be the lead singer for the ‘Live Karaoke Kings.’ (970) 453-2572.

Living Room Concert Series

Frisco, Nov. 23

4:30 p.m., Next Page Books and Nosh, 409 Main Street. Local musician Randall McKinnon will provide musical entertainment.