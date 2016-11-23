Today’s top three things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Air Hockey Tournament

Breckenridge, Nov. 23

9 p.m., The Historic Brown Hotel, 206 N. Ridge St. Sign-up for the event starts at 8:30 p.m. $5 per team (2 people). First place wins double stuffed oreos and second place wins single stuffed oreos. DJ Tye Dye will perform.

Live Band Karaoke

Breckenridge, Nov. 23

9:30 p.m., Mother Loaded Tavern, 103 Main St. Sing with the band or be the lead singer for the ‘Live Karaoke Kings.’ (970) 453-2572.

Living Room Concert Series

Frisco, Nov. 23

4:30 p.m., Next Page Books and Nosh, 409 Main Street. Local musician Randall McKinnon will provide musical entertainment.