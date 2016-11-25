Today’s top three things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Turkey Day 5K

Frisco, Nov. 24

9:30 a.m., Old Community Center, 110 S. 3rd Ave. Open to all ages. Race will take place on the recreation path and Frisco’s side streets. Racers are invited to make a non-perishable food donation at the event which will benefit the Family & Intercultural Resource Center. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Frisco Elementary’ s S.T.E.M. program. Same-day registration is available. For more information, email SaraS@townoffrisco.com.

Strange but True

Breckenridge, Nov. 24

2 p.m., 100 N. Main St. A walking tour all about disappearances, suspected kidnappings and other strange events that occurred in Breckenridge, from 1961 when the ski area opened to present day. $15. For reservations call (970) 343-9169.

Ghostly Tales

Breckenridge, Nov. 24

7 p.m., The Dredge Restaurant, 180 W. Jefferson. Explore the darker side of the Wild West past with chilling tales of the ghosts that remain here. Ghost hunting equipment provided. Adult/$18 (credit card) or $15 (cash), Child/$10 (4 – 12). Call for reservations: Jamie (970) 485-2894 or Gail (970) 343-9169. Email breckenridgetours2856@gmail.com or visit Breckghosttours.com.