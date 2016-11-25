 Today’s top three things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Back to: News

Today’s top three things to do in Summit County

On Friday, Nov. 26, Copper Mountain Resort is hosting Snowcat Santa and Fireworks. Following Santaâs grand entrance on a Pisten Bully Snowcat, kids will be able to share their Christmas list with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Copper will then begin its annual tree lighting ceremony, and the evening wraps up with fireworks in Center Village. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. with the Snowcat Parade down Main Vein. From 7â8 p.m. there will be the tree lighting and visit from Santa in Center Village. Fireworks begin at 8 p.m. Go to coppercolorado.com for more information.Tripp Fay / Copper Mountain Resort |

On Friday, Nov. 26, Copper Mountain Resort is hosting Snowcat Santa and Fireworks. Following Santaâs grand entrance on a Pisten Bully Snowcat, kids will be able to share their Christmas list with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Copper will then begin its annual tree lighting ceremony, and the evening wraps up with fireworks in Center Village. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. with the Snowcat Parade down Main Vein. From 7â8 p.m. there will be the tree lighting and visit from Santa in Center Village. Fireworks begin at 8 p.m. Go to coppercolorado.com for more information.

Turkey Day 5K

Frisco, Nov. 24

9:30 a.m., Old Community Center, 110 S. 3rd Ave. Open to all ages. Race will take place on the recreation path and Frisco’s side streets. Racers are invited to make a non-perishable food donation at the event which will benefit the Family & Intercultural Resource Center. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Frisco Elementary’ s S.T.E.M. program. Same-day registration is available. For more information, email SaraS@townoffrisco.com.

Strange but True

Breckenridge, Nov. 24

2 p.m., 100 N. Main St. A walking tour all about disappearances, suspected kidnappings and other strange events that occurred in Breckenridge, from 1961 when the ski area opened to present day. $15. For reservations call (970) 343-9169.

Ghostly Tales

Breckenridge, Nov. 24

7 p.m., The Dredge Restaurant, 180 W. Jefferson. Explore the darker side of the Wild West past with chilling tales of the ghosts that remain here. Ghost hunting equipment provided. Adult/$18 (credit card) or $15 (cash), Child/$10 (4 – 12). Call for reservations: Jamie (970) 485-2894 or Gail (970) 343-9169. Email breckenridgetours2856@gmail.com or visit Breckghosttours.com.