Today’s top three things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Lighting of Dillon

Dillon, Dec. 1

5:30-7:30 p.m. Dillon Community Church, 371 LaBonte St. The annual lighting of Dillon.

“Ruin and Rose” Premiere

Breckenridge, Dec. 1

7 p.m., The Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams St. An annual fundraiser for the Little Red Schoolhouse. Tickets are $15 or $10 for students that show an ID. There will be a raffle and a chance to win a $4000 Visa gift card from Little Red Schoolhouse.

“Bad Jews” By Joshua Harmon

Silverthorne, daily

7:30 p.m., The Lake Dillon Theatre Company, 246-X Rainbow Drive. When Liam, Jonah and Daphna are left to determine who ends up with a precious family heirloom in the wake of their grandfather’s death, a hilarious brawl over family, faith and legacy ensues. The comedy explores the ties that ultimately keep families knotted together. Visit Lakedillontheatre.org for more information.