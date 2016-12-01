 Today’s top three things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Today’s top three things to do in Summit County

The Lighting of Dillon will be Thursday, Dec. 1 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Celebrate the season at Dillon Community Church, 371 Labonte St. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand, and there will be there will be free Santa hats or reindeer ears available. Sing along to favorite holiday carols with the Summit High and Middle School choirs with conductor Donna Clark and pianist Len Rhodes. There will be free hot dogs, homemade cookies and hot cider and coffee.

Lighting of Dillon

Dillon, Dec. 1

5:30-7:30 p.m. Dillon Community Church, 371 LaBonte St. The annual lighting of Dillon.

“Ruin and Rose” Premiere

Breckenridge, Dec. 1

7 p.m., The Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams St. An annual fundraiser for the Little Red Schoolhouse. Tickets are $15 or $10 for students that show an ID. There will be a raffle and a chance to win a $4000 Visa gift card from Little Red Schoolhouse.

“Bad Jews” By Joshua Harmon

Silverthorne, daily

7:30 p.m., The Lake Dillon Theatre Company, 246-X Rainbow Drive. When Liam, Jonah and Daphna are left to determine who ends up with a precious family heirloom in the wake of their grandfather’s death, a hilarious brawl over family, faith and legacy ensues. The comedy explores the ties that ultimately keep families knotted together. Visit Lakedillontheatre.org for more information.