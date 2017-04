Today’s top three things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Living Room Concert Series

Frisco, April 26

4:30 p.m., The Next Page Books and Nosh, 409 Main St. Local musician Randall McKinnon will perform covers and originals.

Brass Tree Necklaces

Breckenridge, April 26

6 p.m., Fuqua Livery Stable, 110 E. Washington Ave. An introduction to basic beading and wire bending techniques. Each student will create a brass pendant. 970-453-3364.

Team Trivia Night

Silverthorne, April 26

7 p.m., Murphy's Irish Bar and Pub, 501 Blue River Parkway. Test your skills against other teams. 970-468-2457. Followed by open mic night at 9 p.m.

To view a full listing of today's events visit http://www.summitdaily.com/Entertainment/Calendar/