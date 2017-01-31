Tomlinson shines for girl’s hoops in 47-53 loss to Battle Mountain | SummitDaily.com

FRISCO — You’d better watch out for Brooke Tomlinson.

With her team in the 7 p.m. limelight for the first time this season, Tomlinson went wild from the field and scored 16 points against bitter rivals Battle Mountain (11-5 overall, 4-4 4A Western Slope) on Tuesday night. She even had what would have been a buzzer-beater three as time expired, but by then her team was just barely out of reach and ended up suffering their second loss of the season to the Huskies, 47-53. It almost makes the 37-39 loss from Jan. 5 less painful. Almost.

In a strange inversion of the Tigers first league win of the season — a 36-35 overtime thriller against Steamboat Springs on Jan. 27, in which they started like wildfire and slowly cooled off until the OT frame — Tomlinson and Co. managed to shoot better as the night went on, outscoring Battle Mountain 34-30 in the second half. This Tigers team is notorious for slow, slow starts and sometimes slower finishes, but Tomlinson got hot at all the right moments to keep her team neck and neck with the Huskies.

Too bad the junior didn’t see the ball more often in the first half, when the home team was outscored 13-23. That’s not just a 10-point difference in this case — that’s the game.

Along with Tomlinson, freshman Nicole Kimball had another stellar performance with four points and plenty of movement, while master outside passer Cassidy Bargell and fellow junior Haleigh Lecklitner took risks with drives inside the paint and were usually rewarded. Bargell scored seven points for one of her best performances of the season, while Summit Rugby teammate Natalie Gray played tough and drew smart fouls, going five-for-seven at the line with 14 points total.

The Summit girls (4-13 overall, 1-6 4A Slope) have five games remaining in the season and next face Palisade (15-2 overall, 6-1 4A Slope) at home on Feb 4. Tip-off is at 11 a.m.