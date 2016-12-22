Most-read stories of 2016: Man dies after Breckenridge ski accident (No. 10) | SummitDaily.com

Editor’s note: From Dec. 22-31, the Summit Daily will be reposting the ten most-read stories on summitdaily.com in 2016. The below story is No. 10, originally published on April 9, 2016.



Breckenridge saw a second ski death this week, after a 32-year-old snowboarder collided with a tree.

“It was a really rough week for the Breckenridge patrol and mountain employees,” Coroner Regan Wood wrote.

Frisco resident David Carr was found next to the trees on Claimjumper, an intermediate run on Peak 8, at the time of the accident. Wood said he was wearing a helmet.

Breckenridge Ski Patrol responded around 11:10 a.m. on April 6, providing emergency care and transporting Carr to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center. He was subsequently pronounced dead by medical staff, according to a release by Breckenridge Ski Resort. Carr died of blunt force trauma injuries, the fifth skier death this year.

“Breckenridge Ski Resort, Breckenridge Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” Breckenridge Ski Resort’s chief operating officer John Buhler said in a statement.

Friends remembered Carr as a phenomenal snowboarder, with a love for the mountains and a sense of adventure.

“I think it was definitely his lifestyle. Anywhere he went, it was his priority, getting out into nature. That was how we shared our time, bagging a peak or going out on a big powder day,” said Michael Sinclair, a friend of Carr’s who would drive across the country to meet him on the mountain. “He was one of the most focused and driven athletes I’ve ever skied with. He was an incredibly proficient snowboarder, mountaineering expert and all-around bad—.”

Sinclair recalled when, just a year ago, he, Carr and a few other friends had gone on a cross-country road trip, stopping at as many resorts as they could along the way.

“David was just the guiding force behind the whole trip; he was just so energetic and enthusiastic,” he recalled. “He was such an incredible guy.”

Carr, originally from Georgia, introduced many to the mountains, whether through rock climbing, reaching the summit of a challenging peak, or trekking out to the backcountry on a perfect powder day. Since moving to Colorado, Carr had summited all 53 14ers. He most recently shared a few shots of a ski trip to Whistler, B.C.

“You were a true inspiration to me David,” one friend wrote. “It is beautiful knowing that you passed doing what you loved and at the same time it’s sad to know that your time was so short.”

“To know David was to love him and know you were loved in return,” another added. “He taught us all that kindness matters. He was taken too soon, but he made a lasting impression on more than most could hope for in a lifetime.”

Don Carr wrote a tribute in memory of David, not only for his love of life, but his ability to embrace others in all walks of life.

“He enjoyed life. Even the annoying things of life. I’ve seen him smile at adversity many times,” Don Carr wrote. “He enjoyed life and now he has it eternal in the most wonderful place of all.

“But, most of all he enjoyed the people he was with at any given time, even the irritating ones. …He brought the best out of people. He always brightened people’s day. If you had been with David, it was a good day.”