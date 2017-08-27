Top 5 stories on Summitdaily.com, week of Aug. 20

“This needs to happen in all our nation parks and land. We are loving them to death and the administration is cutting funding. It is the least we can do to protect the areas we love, ….by staying away.” — Renee Eady, on “Hanging Lake plan limits visitors to 615 a day, requires permit”

“It’d be pretty easy to add the Class ratings for 14ers to trailhead signs. So many who think hiking quendary prepares them for something gnarly like capitol.” — Nyles Strey, on “Forest Service seeking new ways to urge backcountry travelers to prepare for risks”

“The Dillon Town Council needs to be removed and replaced. The residents spoke out and the town council, as usual, did nothing more than pretend it cared.” — Jacob Deneault, on “Summit Daily letters: Council on course to restore Dillon to its glory days”

“This is an interesting article and an interesting position. How do we define citizen? Those that have for many years made Summit County their home, those that are making it so now but may leave in a few years, or those that make it their home for a week or two a year. All are citizens but some may have a vested interested in achieving this goal!” — Annmarie Neal, on “Breckenridge council has commitment issues on 100 percent renewable energy”

Editor's note: Below is a list of the top 5 most-read stories on summitdaily.com the week of Aug. 20.

1. Missing couple found dead below summit of Capitol Peak

The bodies of a missing Aspen couple were found at the base of the north face of Capitol Peak, marking the third and fourth death on that particular 14er this summer. Ryan Marcil, 26, and Carlin Brightwell 27, told friends they planned to hike in to Capitol Lake on Saturday and climb Capitol Peak on Sunday. The bodies were discovered near the Knife Edge, a 100-foot stretch of narrow ridge with precipitous drops on either side.

2. Mountain Town News: Jackson Hole preparing for crowd like none other

With Jackson, Wyoming, in the path of the total eclipse of the sun on Aug. 21, town officials were planning for the town to be even more full than it already is for the summer, although they weren't sure by how much. Expecting an onslaught, officials began planning about a year ago, even hiring a woman from Australia who has helped other sites within solar eclipses to prepare for the crowds.

3. Mother: Daughter, 20, died of 'acute altitude sickness' on Conundrum trail near Aspen

Recommended Stories For You

The 20-year-old woman who died late Aug. 17 or early Aug. 18 hiking on the Conundrum Creek Trail suffered from "acute altitude sickness," her mother said on social media. Susanna (Susie) DeForest from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, was on the popular trail to the Conundrum Hot Spring with friends when she became ill late Aug. 17 and died that night or the morning of Aug. 18. Her mother, Kate DeForest, posted Tuesday that Susie "suffered acute altitude sickness. Her friends who were with her did all they could to get help to her in time. We have made a trip to Colorado to see her one last time and visit a place she loved here."

4. New details emerge in young Aspen couple's deaths on Capitol Peak

Officials pieced together more information about the death's of Ryan Marcil and Carlin Brightwell after speaking with people who had camped at Capitol Lake the same night. One man said he walked down to the lake about 6:30 p.m. and heard a woman scream for a full minut, Another man said that he heard rockfall, then a scream, then the sounds of a man and woman shouting to each other.

5. A viewer's guide for Monday's solar eclipse

Hype surrounding the Great American Eclipse was high before Monday's big event. An article from Jimmy Westlake, who has chased, studied and photographed total solar eclipses from three continents over nearly five decades, explained all the finer details of eclipses. Westlake describes the eclipse from first contact, to totality and the solar corona, to third contact and the end of totality.