Top 5 stories on Summitdaily.com, week of Aug. 27

Editor's note: Below is a list of the top 5 most-read stories on summitdaily.com the week of Aug. 27.

1. Who was this man? Mysterious bodily remains found near Breckenridge stump investigators

Death investigators, missing persons databases and even the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are stumped by human remains found on the west side of Peak 6 in July 2016. The investigation has led to numerous discoveries, including the fact that the man had shot himself in the head in 2012, but so far have had no luck in identifying the man. Last week, the Summit County Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office laid out their findings — including a three-dimensional rendering of the man's face — hoping that the public might recognize him and bring the bizarre investigation to a close. What they do know: He was white with blond hair and likely between 30 and 50 years old, although he could have been as young as 23 or as old as 66. He was between 5-foot-5 and 6-foot-3. He was an experienced backcountry traveler, investigators say, and a smoker. Investigators concluded that the man had been on the Colorado Trail and then walked into the woods and shot himself, uninterested in ever being found.

2. Fifth climber dies on Capitol Peak in 6 weeks, likely fell off 600-foot cliff

In what has become the deadliest summer in history on Capitol Peak, the 14er located near Aspen claimed another life on Saturday, Aug. 26. The 21-year-old man became the fifth fatality in six weeks when he separated from his climbing partner after a dispute on how to descend from the summit and later fell 600 to 700 feet to his death. Zackaria White of Pine decided to attempt a shortcut down the North Face of Capitol Peak against his hiking partner's advice, and fell approximately 600 feet when the shortcut ended at a cliff band.

3. Summit County begins weighing rules for AirBnB, VRBO rentals

Taking the lead from the town of Breckenridge, Summit County government is deliberating whether to develop new guidelines on short-term rental units for the unincorporated areas it oversees to get a better handle on just how many exist. The proliferation of services like VRBO, HomeAway and AirBnB make verifying the actual number of residences in the community available for short stays that compete with the hotel industry a challenge.

"It's hard to identify how many short-term rentals there are, but we try to work through the management companies to make sure their clients are in compliance," said Rick Holman, Breckenridge town manager. "But the AirBnBs are tough, especially if someone has a couch or a spare bedroom listed."

4. Arapahoe Basin slackline hero gets married while suspended over Utah canyon

On Aug. 26, Mickey Wilson, the slackliner who rescued the skier who had caught his backpack on the chairlift at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area last January, married his girlfriend, Purple McMullen-Laird, in a wedding ceremony that is the first of its kind to ever be held on a space net accessed only by slacklines. The ceremony took place in the Fruit Bowl just outside of Canyonlands, Utah. More than 100 people gathered around the rim of the canyon to see Mickey, Purple and Tim, the officiant, walk out on slack lines to a space net constructed by Purple suspended over 300 feet above the canyon floor. At the conclusion of the ceremony the couple dropped over 200 feet through a hole in the center of the net on a rope swing to begin their lives together.

5. 'I'm just so angry': Green Mountain Reservoir falls victim to invasive mussel

After years of dodging infection, officials announced Tuesday that the invasive quagga mussel has come to Summit County's Green Mountain Reservoir. The non-native mollusk is branded an aquatic nuisance species in Colorado and the region's waterways, due to its ability to drastically alter local ecosystems, degrade water quality, as well as severely damage costly dam and hydroelectric infrastructure. While questions remain over who should be required to cover boat inspection and decontamination costs, for now, the focus becomes stopping additional mussel larvae from entering Green Mountain through increased monitoring and ramped up inspections. Summit County also plans to send another in a set of letters to the state's representation in U.S. Congress, as well as Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke, demanding a long-term funding solution.