Top 5 stories on Summitdaily.com, week of Oct. 1

“If we forget about our history we are doomed to repeat it. I say leave it as the Gore Range for our great great grand children to remind them of what not to do.” — Aspen Dukes, on “Colorado’s Gore Range was named after a blood-thirsty aristocrat. Is it time for a change?”

“I often tell visitors about the carnage Gore inflicted on the pristine ecosystem here. Sad story that he is now memorialized; Shining Mountains!” — Karl Freund, “Colorado’s Gore Range was named after a blood-thirsty aristocrat. Is it time for a change?”

“They have a pot-bellied stove and a moth eaten old bison head on the wall. As far as I’m concerned, that sounds like heaven to me. If that’s not your cup of tea, Beaver Creek and Vail are right down the road. Just point your Escalade west.” — Brian Keith, on “Gold Pan, Breckenridge’s longest –running bar, declared historic landmark”

“Wow… I have known the Gold Pan since 1969 when I first began living in Breckenridge. Some of the locals had to turn their guns over to the bartender before beginning to drink. Great Memories were made at the Gold Pan. Lost a few brain cells there as well!!” — Deb Cardy, on “Gold Pan, Breckenridge’s longest –running bar, declared historic landmark”

“We could use that money for more resources in the national forests to keep the transients our of the woods during the summer.” — Jay Tamlin, on “House bill would keep more recreation money out of Washington”

“Change for the sake of change, how effective.” — Jason Ambos, on “Town of Breckenridge updates logo after 16-year run”

“It looks very sterile and doesn’t say ‘Breckenridge’ any more than it says any other mountain place or corporation. In fact, it looks very cold and corporate. I’m sorry the town council didn’t look for a logo that better reflects the warmth of our community and the beauty of our mountains.” — Suzanne Elizabeth Anderson, on “Town of Breckenridge updates logo after 16-year run”

Editor's note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

1. Authorities seize Granby Ranch

Granby Ranch was in turmoil early last week as local law enforcement officials moved into the area and seized the resort property for failure to pay local taxes. Within two hours, Granby Ranch CFO Dustin Lombard had a check to county officials to cover its delinquent tax obligation, and the property was returned to Granby Ranch's ownership. Granby Ranch CEO Melissa Cipriani called the incident a "misunderstanding that has been taken care of." Grand County Treasurer Christina Whitmer, however, said that although Granby Ranch has paid the full balance of its unpaid tax liability, the resort has not yet paid its "real" property taxes — which are taxes on immovable properties and lands — to the county for the past two years.

2. Colorado winter storm wreaks havoc on highway travel along I-70

The season's first major winter storm that hit the county late Sunday, Oct. 1, dumped snow on parts of Summit County and wreaked havoc on highway travel. I-70 over Vail Pass was closed that evening from Vail to Copper Mountain because of multiple crashes and slide-offs.

3. Snowstorm creates havoc on mountain roads, power outages in 45,000 High Country homes

The first major snowstorm of the season came in force, battering the mountains with heavy, wet snow that clogged traffic, canceled school and left more than 10,000 High Country homes without power.

"It's been a long morning," Colorado State Patrol Sergeant Patrick Williams said on Oct. 2. "Welcome to winter, right?"

4. Colorado's Gore Range was named after a bloodthirsty 19th century aristocrat. Is it time for a change?

Summit's Board of County Commissioners, along with support from residents and organizations, are taking up the fight to change the name of the Gore Range. The range is named for a 19th century Irish aristocrat named Lord St. George Gore, who himself claimed to have killed more than 2,000 buffalo, 1,600 elk and deer and 100 bears for mere sport. "I am amazed how few people know anything about Lord Gore," said Commissioner Karn Stiegelmeier. "It's universal in any writing that he was despised by the time he left. He was disdained by all parties, including the natives, the U.S. Cavalry and the mountain men."

5. How Cold War-era dreams of weather modification are coming true in Colorado's ski country

Larry Hjermstad and his company, Western Weather Consultants, run cloud seeding programs in Summit County and across the state. The concept of cloud seeding has been around since the 1940s, although the concept hasn't gained much traction until recent years. Western Weather Consultants claims that its two seeding operations in the High Country generate between 180,00 and 300,000 added acre-feet of water per year, and that has been backed up by independent studies. Breckenridge Ski Resort, Keystone Resort and Winter Park Resort are all sponsors of the Summit-area program.