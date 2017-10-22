Top 5 stories on Summitdaily.com, week of Oct. 15

Editor’s note: Social Calls is compiled from comments on stories posted to the Summit Daily’s Facebook page.

“Agreed, go to Dallas amazon.” — Candace Whitten, on “Some locals are saying no thanks to an Amazon headquarters in Denver”

“I’m glad that they are taking measures to preserve the memorials. I remember when it was built. I feel that it is very important to honor and remember our fellow SHS students.” — Tara Kathleen Dunn-Clark, on “Summit School Disctrict to ‘protect, preserve’ student memorial garden during construction”

“Encroachment. Interesting. South Park county is an undervalued district. A great deal of the land here can be located on plat maps and most was zoned mining. The discrepancy regarding this particular property was some slight of hand when realtors were trying to cash in with conditional use permits. It was always zoned mining. If this mine was further out in the realm no one would have an issue. There are 50 some active mines in Park County. My question is ‘How did you fail to notice the giant piles of mine tailings everywhere when you decided to find sanctuary in the middle of a mining district?’” — Shane Cusack, on “Discovery Channel’s ‘Gold Rush’ ‘mining for ratings,’ faces lawsuit from Park County neighbors”

“Mining rules Trump other rules, that’s how it is. Congress has refused to make any “common sense” roles changes for decades regarding mining, and the good residents of South Park may remember this as they yet again reelect their Congresspeople. On a local level, did they really expect the Commissioners to vote against some real tax monies and ‘local jobs’?” — John Westcott, on Discovery Channel’s ‘Gold Rush’ ‘mining for ratings,’ faces lawsuit from Park County neighbors”

“Read: How can I get my friends at big tobacco an opportunity to enter the market? If it’s going to be legal everywhere at some point, might as well give them a head start on cultivation.” — Scott Hetherington, on “Jeff Sessions calls for “more competition” among medical marijuana growers for research”

“No good for serious skiers. Soft boots for skis have been done before but with little success. Just get properly fitted by a qualified boot fitter. Enjoy the slopes!” — Ronaldo Ferreras, on “Hate ski boots but love to ski? Colorado company created a way to allow skiers to wear snowboard boots”