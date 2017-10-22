Top 5 stories on Summitdaily.com, week of Oct. 15
October 22, 2017
Editor’s note: Social Calls is compiled from comments on stories posted to the Summit Daily’s Facebook page.
“Agreed, go to Dallas amazon.” — Candace Whitten, on “Some locals are saying no thanks to an Amazon headquarters in Denver”
“I’m glad that they are taking measures to preserve the memorials. I remember when it was built. I feel that it is very important to honor and remember our fellow SHS students.” — Tara Kathleen Dunn-Clark, on “Summit School Disctrict to ‘protect, preserve’ student memorial garden during construction”
“Encroachment. Interesting. South Park county is an undervalued district. A great deal of the land here can be located on plat maps and most was zoned mining. The discrepancy regarding this particular property was some slight of hand when realtors were trying to cash in with conditional use permits. It was always zoned mining. If this mine was further out in the realm no one would have an issue. There are 50 some active mines in Park County. My question is ‘How did you fail to notice the giant piles of mine tailings everywhere when you decided to find sanctuary in the middle of a mining district?’” — Shane Cusack, on “Discovery Channel’s ‘Gold Rush’ ‘mining for ratings,’ faces lawsuit from Park County neighbors”
“Mining rules Trump other rules, that’s how it is. Congress has refused to make any “common sense” roles changes for decades regarding mining, and the good residents of South Park may remember this as they yet again reelect their Congresspeople. On a local level, did they really expect the Commissioners to vote against some real tax monies and ‘local jobs’?” — John Westcott, on Discovery Channel’s ‘Gold Rush’ ‘mining for ratings,’ faces lawsuit from Park County neighbors”
“Read: How can I get my friends at big tobacco an opportunity to enter the market? If it’s going to be legal everywhere at some point, might as well give them a head start on cultivation.” — Scott Hetherington, on “Jeff Sessions calls for “more competition” among medical marijuana growers for research”
“No good for serious skiers. Soft boots for skis have been done before but with little success. Just get properly fitted by a qualified boot fitter. Enjoy the slopes!” — Ronaldo Ferreras, on “Hate ski boots but love to ski? Colorado company created a way to allow skiers to wear snowboard boots”
Editor's note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.
1. Discovery Channel's 'Gold Rush,' 'mining for ratings,' faces lawsuit from Park County neighbors
A group of Park County residents are disgruntled over the noise coming from the filming site of a Discovery Channel reality show on mining called "Gold Rush." Save South Park — a group of 30 residents — filed a lawsuit against the Board of County Commissioners of Park County, accusing it of "abusing its discretion" by granting a favorable rezoning for the miners against the recommendation of its own planning commission. The lawsuit also names two companies tied to the show, High Speed Mining, LLC and High Speed Aggregate, Inc.
"They're not mining for gold, they're mining for ratings," is a common refrain among the unhappy locals.
2. Vail Resorts to buy The North Face and Columbia stores in Breckenridge
Vail Resorts announced Monday it has agreed to buy three more stores in Breckenridge, adding The North Face, Columbia and Main Street Outlet to the ski giant's existing lineup of Main Street retail. In the deal, the trio will join Vail Resorts Retail storefronts Marmot and Patagonia on Main Street.
Recommended Stories For You
3. Colorado gem hunters are back near Alma mine that was once a mother lode of rhodochrosite, the official state mineral
Back in its heyday, Sweet Home Mine near Alma was a prolific source of high-quality rhodochrosite and of pride in the tiny town. It's also the reason why the gem was made Colorado's state mineral in 2002. Sweet Home was sealed more than a decade ago, but now, the gem hunters are back, chasing a lead on a possible mother lode of rhodochrosite.
"We'll see what happens. It's kind of a 'poke and hope.' It's not like a gold mine where you drill it out and have a million-ounce reserve," gem hunter Bryan Lees said.
4. Hate ski boots but love to ski? This Colorado company created a way to allow skiers to wear snowboard boots
A new Colorado-based company called Envy Snow Sports is rolling out a line of ski frames that allow skiers to strap into their bindings while wearing snowboard boots. The Golden-based father-son team spent four years developing the product, which will be available this winter. While the frames are meant to work with any skis, they are best used on groomed runs, and less effective on more technical slopes.
5. Frisco workforce-housing project delayed amid rising construction costs
Frisco has missed an ambitious goal to start building a workforce-housing project by the fall after a contractor's bid came in $600,000 over budget, pushing construction of the nine-unit complex to next spring.
Editor’s note: Social Calls is compiled from comments on stories posted to the Summit Daily’s Facebook page.
“Agreed, go to Dallas amazon.” — Candace Whitten, on “Some locals are saying no thanks to an Amazon headquarters in Denver”
“I’m glad that they are taking measures to preserve the memorials. I remember when it was built. I feel that it is very important to honor and remember our fellow SHS students.” — Tara Kathleen Dunn-Clark, on “Summit School Disctrict to ‘protect, preserve’ student memorial garden during construction”
“Encroachment. Interesting. South Park county is an undervalued district. A great deal of the land here can be located on plat maps and most was zoned mining. The discrepancy regarding this particular property was some slight of hand when realtors were trying to cash in with conditional use permits. It was always zoned mining. If this mine was further out in the realm no one would have an issue. There are 50 some active mines in Park County. My question is ‘How did you fail to notice the giant piles of mine tailings everywhere when you decided to find sanctuary in the middle of a mining district?’” — Shane Cusack, on “Discovery Channel’s ‘Gold Rush’ ‘mining for ratings,’ faces lawsuit from Park County neighbors”
“Mining rules Trump other rules, that’s how it is. Congress has refused to make any “common sense” roles changes for decades regarding mining, and the good residents of South Park may remember this as they yet again reelect their Congresspeople. On a local level, did they really expect the Commissioners to vote against some real tax monies and ‘local jobs’?” — John Westcott, on Discovery Channel’s ‘Gold Rush’ ‘mining for ratings,’ faces lawsuit from Park County neighbors”
“Read: How can I get my friends at big tobacco an opportunity to enter the market? If it’s going to be legal everywhere at some point, might as well give them a head start on cultivation.” — Scott Hetherington, on “Jeff Sessions calls for “more competition” among medical marijuana growers for research”
“No good for serious skiers. Soft boots for skis have been done before but with little success. Just get properly fitted by a qualified boot fitter. Enjoy the slopes!” — Ronaldo Ferreras, on “Hate ski boots but love to ski? Colorado company created a way to allow skiers to wear snowboard boots”