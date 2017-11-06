Top 5 stories on Summitdaily.com during the week of Oct. 29

There has always been evil, no different now from then, other than the ability of social media to amplify and exaggerate bad news and the potency of the weapons used. There is a vast chasm between “dismissing the fact that there are immigrants coming into our country to do harm” and demonizing entire races and ethnicities based on hyperbolic fear mongering. – Brian Keith on “Colorado Democrat takes issue with White House’s ‘anti-immigrant rhetoric’”

while I do agree that there is hatred towards a multitude of people including immigrants coming out of Washington, to dismiss the fact that there are immigrants coming into our country to do damage is not just ignorance but negligence as well. having said that, what are these Representatives doing to vet Immigrants coming into this country? – HeatherandOmar Fuentes on “Colorado Democrat takes issue with White House’s ‘anti-immigrant rhetoric’”

I don’t understand why Vail Resorts continues year after year to push Keystone’s early opening (and fails at it). They should realize that it isn’t gonna happen and just push for a solid Thanksgiving opening. – Steve Kolesarich on “Ski terrain may be limited as Summit County resorts ready for opening day”

The constant disrespect that VR shows its customers year after year is despicable. They do everything they can to hide the fact that there is no snow and just like last year, will wait until the very last minute to announce a delayed opening…wouldn’t want visitors to cancel their lodging right? – Jay Tamlin on “Ski terrain may be limited as Summit County resorts ready for opening day”

How did you get from the first paragraph to the second? That’s what it said? That’s what it means? Words written by man hundreds of years after the time of Christ are Gods words? – Kathryn Johnston Duprie on “Walking Our Faith: Glory be to God”

I deeply appreciate the point of this article but I say increase it. Mainly as a supply and demand issue. The price of something will naturally correct if it is too high. The only thing the price increase will do is bring down the number of visitors. When the park realizes they aren’t making as much as they need still they will drop the price to increase volume. I personally think the park would benefit most from a decrease in volume. –Soni Leah Jethro on “Democratic candidate for Colorado governor calls national parks fee increase ‘outrageous’”

Of course it’s too much. Congress needs to properly fund the Park Service and the backlog will get taken care of. These are our Parks. The wealthy will always have a place to go for the R & R they want, but the Parks are that place for everyone and a huge increase like this will prevent alot of people from enjoying their Park. Attendance will go down and revenues will not change or they will go down. – Bill Minard on “Democratic candidate for Colorado governor calls national parks fee increase ‘outrageous’”

Editor's note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

1. BREAKING NEWS: Breckenridge brewery Broken coMPASS TO BUY BACKCOUNTRY BREWERY IN FRISCO

The owners of Broken Compass Brewing in Breckenridge have agreed to buy Backcountry Brewery in Frisco, according to sources familiar with the agreement. The owner of Backcountry Brewery, Charlie Eazor, confirmed the pending sale on Tuesday. He said the deal covers all of Backcountry Brewery's assets, including its beer recipes, restaurant and all rights to the Backcountry Brewery business. Tuesday, Oct. 31 marked the last day in business for Backcountry Brewery at 720 Main St. in Frisco.

2. Jury convicts Summit County man of sexual assault; he could face 16-48 years in prison

A jury found a Summit County man guilty of sexual assault Tuesday evening, delivering a partial but serious conviction that could have major implications for three co-defendants still awaiting trial. Paul Garvin, 46, was convicted of one of the three felony sexual assault charges against him and could face a minimum 16-48 years to life in prison. He could also be sentenced to a minimum 20 years to life probation. Judge Karen Romeo will rule on his punishment at a hearing in January. The verdict, delivered by a jury of 9 women and three men after more than six hours of deliberation, capped off a lengthy, graphic trial that included four cellphone videos of the March 2016 assault.

3. Interstate 70 closures at exit 205 in Silverthorne a 'highly dangerous ballet'

Recommended Stories For You

The number of closures spiked by 42 percent this past winter, going from roughly 300 closures between Golden and Vail to 500 during the 2016-2017 season. However, the total duration of closure time has dropped by 31 percent thanks to these preemptive closures. Ultimately, that's a win for motorists and for towns like Silverthorne and Dillon. At a recent meeting between Summit County and CDOT in Breckenridge, Tom Gosiorowski, the county's public works director, pointed out that CDOT has an effective and fine-tuned plan when it comes to getting cars off the interstate, but not necessarily when it comes to minimizing and managing the impacts on secondary highway systems. Beyond the general disruption of gridlock, there are serious public safety concerns at play.

4. 'If anything I felt like I got forced into it,' defendant in Silverthorne sexual assault trial testifies

More than 30 people packed into the gallery of Summit County District Court on Monday as a man on trial for sexual assault took the witness stand to profess his innocence. On one side were Paul Garvin's friends and family, some of whom had been present every day of the trial since it began last Monday. On the other were more than two-dozen women including Garvin's accuser, who sat stoically and shook her head as he told his side of the story, now tread-worn after five days of testimony. Garvin is the first of four defendants to stand trial for what happened the night of March 17, 2016, when prosecutors say he and three other men sexually assaulted the woman while she was too impaired to give consent.

5. Breckenridge man dies mountain biking in Utah

A 30-year-old Breckenridge man died Friday evening while mountain biking with friends near Moab, Utah. Citing a Grand County Sheriff's Office news release, the newspaper identified the man as Eric Dube and says he was riding riding up a rock ledge 20 miles southwest of Moab when he lost his balance and fell from his bike. Dube was reportedly experiencing chest pain before the fall, lost consciousness when he fell and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet and protective gear at the time, and his body is undergoing an autopsy, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.