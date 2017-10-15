Top 5 stories on Summitdaily.com, week of Oct. 9

“Many of our states voters continue to elect folks who continue to act in opposition to the needs of our citizens. This is not a conversation point if you agree: the only fix is to vote them out, not to complain.” — John Westcott, on “Guest column: Special session inaction hurts Western Slope”

“Coffee used to be $,25 a cup. People now pay $3 – $5 and don’t complain. How is the ski industry supposed to keep prices from 25 years ago when insurance, minimum wage and everything else has gone up exponentially? Stop buying your craft beers, fancy coffees and make your own lunch once in a while and you can afford to ski. There are plenty of deals and programs for affordable skiing but you can’t wait till the last minute to decide.” — Greg Culver, on “As baby boomers leave ski slopes, millennials fail to fill gap”

“Let’s see my parents lift ticket at vail was $5. No parking costs and no traffic. You do the math.” — Ryan Bramwell, on “As baby boomers leave ski slopes, millennials fail to fill gap”

“Maybe it’s not a generational issue but rather the industry has priced itself out of play.” — Annmarie Neal, on “As baby boomers leave ski slopes, millennials fail to fill gap”

“Local government needs to step up, quit using rec mj to fund something that should already be in place.” — Slade Bressie, on “Eagle County ballot measure proposes recreational marijuana tax be used to fund mental health treatment”

“I’m super impressed that he managed to basically walk out on his own. A lot of us think and hope we’d be able to pull it out in the same situation, but props to Shuei for doing it.” — John Duke, on “Rescued Silverthorne hiker recounts how he survived 80 hours lost in the backcountry”

Editor's note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

1. As baby boomers leave ski slopes, millennials fail to fill gap

Ski resorts expect older, wealthier individuals who have the time and money to ski more. What is not expected is as that generation retires from skiing, fewer youth replace their spots on the chairlifts. Part of the problem is that millennials, who are in their late 20s and early 30s, are in the stage of life that regularly drops skiing because of everything else they are doing, said Michael Berry, president of National Ski Areas Association based in Colorado. Millennials are low on funds because of student debt and expensive housing and low on time because of "normal" 60-hour work weeks that the previous generation did not see to the same extent.

2. Silverthorne man reported missing on Colorado 14er found alive and uninjured

Shuei Kato, the Silverthorne hiker who was missing for three nights after hiking Missouri Mountain, was found by search crews on Oct. 10 alive and unharmed. A helicopter helping with the search operation spotted a fire around noon in the drainage for the Pine Creek area east of Missouri Mountain, and crews soon found Kato, who had managed to survive three consecutive nights with only a coat and the makings for a fire.

3. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area will open for 2017-18 season on Friday, Oct. 13

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area opened for the 2017-18 ski and snowboard season on Friday, Oct. 13. "Mother Nature has been kind to the Basin," said Alan Henceroth, Arapahoe Basin chief operating officer, in a statement. "It's exciting to kick off the ski season earlier than usual, and welcome winter back to Colorado."

4. Rescued Silverthorne hiker recounts how he survived 80 hours lost in Colorado 14er backcountry

The Silverthorne hiker who spent roughly 80 hours in the backcountry before rescue shared his story of survival. With little more than a day's worth of supplies and perhaps slightly more gear than that of a typical afternoon hiker, Shuei Kato managed to overcome three nights in the backcountry and not only live, but suffer little more than some minor soreness and swelling. "All kinds of negative thoughts come down when you stop thinking, or when you stop moving," said Kato. "I thought about it, that I might be done. But I'm like, 'I've got to survive. If I'm out of options, I'm dead, so I've got to always come up with new options and possibilities for what can I do.'"

5. Hayden Kennedy, renowned climber and Carbondale native, takes his life after girlfriend dies in avalanche

Hayden Kennedy, renowned climber and Carbondale native, committed suicide after his girlfriend died in an avalanche while the pair were skiing in rugged Montana backcountry.