Top 5 stories on Summitdaily.com, week of Sept. 17

“I pay enough tax(e)s, if you want more for public spending take it out of the $565 a year I spend on team America world police, and your 3 figure salary.” — Zach Long, on “U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner says tax reform could jumpstart infrastructure spending during Summit County visit”

“Brilliant. One way to clean up I70 congestion is to leverage this amazing airport!” — Annmarie Neal, on “American Airlines to start all-year, daily service to Eagle County airport”

“Thank you to all of the firefighters that went to fight this fire.” — Gail Jones Barabasz, on a Tenderfoot 2 fire update

“We are so thankful to have these guys on the hill above our home. They are doing a great job” — Candyce Toynton Cole, on a Tenderfoot 2 fire update

“Hopeful of the best for the future of this property. May they cherish their investment as so much more than a financial one.” — John Westcott, on “New owner of Cielo Vista Ranch, home of Culebra Peak, says he has no plans to change public access to the 14er”

“Go somewhere else Amazon! You’ll quickly destroy what’s left of this fragile environment for both animals and humans.” — Mary Jo Scoville, on “Summit Daily editorial: Brace yourself for the Amazon overflow”

Editor's note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

1. Wildfire breaks out near Dillon

A wildfire broke out near Dillon last week, sending up a large plume of smoke and causing intermittent power outages, but the weather was favorable and limited its spread to roughly 21 acres. Firefighters with Lake Dillon Fire-Rescue and the U.S. Forest Service worked to contain the fire from below, and by evening, two heavy air tankers and a helicopter were repeatedly hammering the blaze with fire retardant slurry and water.

2. Summit Daily editorial: Brace yourself for the Amazon overflow

Earlier this month, the New York Times announced it had crunched the numbers and settled on the best city to host Amazon's new mega-campus. Beating out Portland, Washington D.C., Boston and other hip cities, Denver rose to the top of the list. An Amazon mothership landing could be enormous economic boon for Denver, and also accelerate the record-breaking population growth Denver is already seeing. What does this mean for Summit County?

"We've already become a kind of mountainous suburb to the Denver metro area over the last decade — with all of the economic and social challenges that presents. Adding rocket fuel to that trend will have enormous and unforeseen consequences for the region."

3. Tenderfoot2 Fire: Air attack continues as firefighters race against expected winds

The fight against the Tenderfoot2 Fire continued Tuesday morning, with additional crews en route, two heavy tankers dropping flame retardant slurry and two helicopters dropping water buckets. There was very little fire activity overnight, however, on Day 2 of the fire, crews were worried about the threat of high winds. Luckily, the spread of the fire was limited.

4. Tenderfoot 2 Fire now 50 percent contained, officials "cautiously optimistic"

The winds came with fury on Tuesday, but they were too late to rouse the Tenderfoot 2 Fire near Dillon. By the afternoon, its once-fearsome plume of smoke had reduced to pale wisps, and in the evening fire officials declared it 50 percent contained. "We had a solid box around the fire before the winds picked up," U.S. Forest Service incident commander Eric White said Tuesday evening. "We had an incredibly successful day on the fire line today."

5. High Country Crime: Man high on LSD assaulted Rocky Mountain National Park ranger, authorities say

A man under the influence of LSD was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 10, after he allegedly got into a confrontation with and assaulted a park ranger inside Rocky Mountain National Park, spewing insults, threats and resisting arrest, according to local authorities.