Top 5 stories on Summitdaily.com, week of Sept. 24

“I just informed my insurance company that we we are moving to the Boulder area. They informed me that my health insurance premium will be reduced by $400/month!” — Karl Freund, on “Summit Daily editorial: Live long and prosper? It comes with a high cost”

“And yet they can’t build adequate employee housing, nor give their employees reasonable pay. Go figure.” — Anne Wheeler, on “Vail Resorts reports record revenue for 2017 fiscal year even as U.S. skier visits decline”

“Between Vail resorts and the green revolution……that pricetag is chump change. Subsidize it with cannabis! That’s what got everyone moving here in the first place$$” — Mike Sanchez , on “The estimated cost to build Hyperloop One in Colorado? 24 billion.”

“The traffic will always be there regardless of the hyperloop or not. I’m curious to know what it’s going to do to the ski areas during holiday season when all of the parking is full and there’s still an influx of people coming into town… Hello 3hr liftlines…” — Tom Smalley, Video, “How do you feel about the possibility of Hyperloop One coming to Summit County?”

“This is not a legitimate mode of transportation anywhere in the world. Can’t we just build a regular train like Winter Park has instead or putting up with this science fiction nonsense??” — Steve Munyon, on Video, “How do you feel about the possibility of Hyperloop One coming to Summit County?”

Editor's note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

1. Alma couple rescues dog missing for 5 weeks off Mount Bross

In the feel-good story of the week, the owners of 14-year-old lab-pit bull mix named Chloe had completely given up on ever finding her when a couple of local good Samaritans stepped in. Chloe had disappeared five weeks prior, and Alma residents Larry Osborne and wife Anouk Patel had even held a memorial for Chloe in late-September, telling their son she had died. But then, Trinity Smith and her boyfriend Sean Nichols, also of Alma, found Chloe after a two-day search. The 90-pound hound had dropped upwards of two-thirds of her body weight, her nose had gone white and her coat pale, but remarkably, she finally made it home.

2. Summit County police blotter: Man driving high on horse tranquilizers thinks he's in Greeley

After a car accident in which the driver of an SUV went over a metal post and onto the shoulder, a sheriff's deputy responding to the scene noticed the man appeared to be extremely impaired. The driver's eyes were glassy and watery, and his pupils "were approximately the size of the tip of a ballpoint pen despite it being dark outside." Another deputy, meanwhile, spoke with the passenger, who said that he and the driver had been snorting Ketamine, a powerful tranquilizer that can be used recreationally. When asked how much they had taken, he said "a lot."

3. As recovery efforts continue, complexity of response to fatal Vail Pass semi crash comes into focus

While work continued to clean up and remove the wreckage of a semi trailer that veered across Interstate 70 and into a ravine last week, killing its driver, Vail-area first responders and law enforcement agencies released details about the complexity of the rescue and recovery efforts in a social media "Mission Digest."

4. Arapahoe Basin, Loveland ski areas get an early start to snowmaking after favorable weekend weather

Each year, there's a friendly competition between Colorado's two highest ski areas, Summit County's Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and Loveland Ski Area, in Clear Creek County, over who will start snowmaking first. This year, it was a tie, and an early one at that.

5. High Country Crime: Man arrested after report of masturbation in Miller Ranch Open Space in Edwards, sheriff's office says

A man suspected of masturbating in the Miller Ranch Open Space area in Edwards was arrested by the Eagle County Sheriff's Office. The unidentified man was linked to a similar incident in the same location the previous day. The Miller Ranch Open Space area is along the Eagle River east of Miller Ranch Road and is popular with hikers, anglers and others seeking outdoor recreation.