Top 5 stories on Summitdaily.com, week of Sept. 3

Editor's note: Below is a list of the top 5 most-read stories on summitdaily.com the week of Sept. 3.

1. 27-year-old Silverthorne resident killed after SUV crashes into Lake Dillon

Authorities discovered the body of 27-year-old Michael Mitchell in a Toyota SUV submerged in Dillon Reservoir at the Snake River inlet. Colorado State Police said it appeared that Mitchell's SUV went off Swan Mountain Road and into the reservoir sometime around 11 p.m. the night before. The wreck remains under investigation.

2. Workforce-housing approval spurs neighbor to file lawsuits against Summit County

A homeowner who lives next to a space recently approved for a mixed market-rate, workforce-housing complex near Breckenridge has filed lawsuits against the county and developer. Dan Moore disputes that the 36-unit housing project is permitted under the 23.4-acre parcel's restrictive zoning regulations and asserts that abruptly changing those rules will dramatically impact his and his family's quality of life. The primary bone of contention between the parties is whether the three-member county board — acting as the decision-making council for all land within Summit's borders but outside of an incorporated town — may modify zoning regulations if a certain number of criteria are not met beforehand based on the area's guiding property document.

3. Pedestrian struck by car Saturday night in Silverthorne

A vehicle hit a pedestrian in Silverthorne along State Highway 9 on Sept. 2 after the man ran across the northbound lane of the highway between the intersections of Third and Fourth streets. The man, an unidentified 28-year-old, sustained life-threatening injuries in the accident. The driver was not charged.

4. Rapidly growing wildfire just northwest of Steamboat Springs prompts evacuations

The Deep Creek Fire grew from 2 acres to 419 acres in only a few hours last Monday near the Wolf Mountain Ranch between Milner and Hayden. Deputies gave pre-evacuation notices to residents who were within a 5-mile radius of the fire along Routt County Road 52. Firefighters from Hayden, Steamboat Springs and Oak Creek were all on scene by Monday afternoon.

5. Summit County fire danger upgraded to "very high" as wildfires ravage Western U.S.

Fire danger was upgraded to very high in Summit County last week as officials warned that fuels had dried out significantly over the weekend and that weather wasn't expected to cool any time soon. On top of the added danger, officials said, fire resources are extremely limited across the West as crews battle blazes raging in California, Oregon, Montana and Washington.