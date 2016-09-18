 Top 5 things to do in Summit | SummitDaily.com

Top 5 things to do in Summit

Photographer Bill Linfield took this photo on Thursday, Sept. 15. "Fresh snow on the Gore overnight as viewed from North Pond, a sure signof things to come," he writes.Bill Linfield / Special to the DAily |

Wine Classic

Breckenridge, Sept. 18

8 a.m., Breckenridge Arts District, 110 E. Washington Ave. Master sommeliers, chefs and wine makers invite the public to play, wine and dine during the height of Breckenridge’s fall colors. (970) 453-3187.

Breck Film Fest

Breckenridge, Sept. 18

9 a.m., Breckenridge Arts District, 110 E. Washington Ave. The 36th annual Breck Film Fest returns to screens throughout the arts district. Showcasing over 60 films. Film blocks feature multi-genre shorts, documentaries and student films. (970) 453-3187.

First Date (musical)

Silverthorne, Sept. 18

6:30 p.m., The Lake Dillon Theatre Company, 246 Rainbow Drive. Hailed as “a winning crowd pleaser delivered with comic verve and charm” by New York Times, “First Date” is a hysterical and helpful new musical about the chances we all take to find the perfect romantic relationship.

Journeys exhibit

Breckenridge, Sept. 18-19

All day, Arts Alive, 500 S. Main St., La Cima Mall. Join our gallery artists as they travel the world. See what inspires their creativity. Check out their various modes of transportation. (970) 453-0450.

Kevin Danzig & Faith Crawford

Breckenridge, Sept. 20

5 p.m., Burke and Riley’s Irish Pub, 520 S. Main St. Singer songwriter Kevin Danzig and performer Faith Crawford will perform a variety of rock/soul favorites as well as their own songs.

