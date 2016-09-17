Top 5 things to do in Summit | SummitDaily.com

Wine Classic

Breckenridge, Sept. 17-18

8 a.m., Breckenridge Arts District, 110 E. Washington Ave. Master sommeliers, chefs and wine makers invite the public to play, wine and dine during the height of Breckenridge’s fall colors. (970) 453-3187.

Breck Film Fest

Breckenridge, Sept. 17-18

9 a.m., Breckenridge Arts District, 110 E. Washington Ave. The 36th annual Breck Film Fest returns to screens throughout the arts district. Showcasing over 60 films. Film blocks feature multi-genre shorts, documentaries and student films. (970) 453-3187.

Chubby Chili Pepper and Whiskey Festival

Copper Mountain, Sept. 17

Noon to 5 p.m., Copper Mountain Resort, 209 Ten Mile Circle. Sample a variety of chili concoctions with whiskey pairings. Free live music in Burning Stones Plaza, featuring The Samples, The Freddy Jones Band and Town Cavalry.

Alpenglow Chamber Music Festival’s public concert

Dillon, Sept. 17

7 p.m., Lord of the Mountains Lutheran Church, 56 Highway 6. Public Concert featuring world-class musicians. $20 per person ($10 for seniors, free for students). (970) 262-6262.

First Date (musical)

Silverthorne, Sept. 17-18

7:30 p.m. (Sept. 17), 6:30 p.m. (Sept. 18), The Lake Dillon Theatre Company, 246 Rainbow Drive. Hailed as “a winning crowd pleaser delivered with comic verve and charm” by New York Times, “First Date” is a hysterical and helpful new musical about the chances we all take to find the perfect romantic relationship.

To view a full listing of today’s events visit http://www.summitdaily.com/Entertainment/Calendar/