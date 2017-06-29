Toxicology results released for Steamboat Springs man who fled from police, drowned in Yampa River | SummitDaily.com

Routt County Coroner Rob Ryg on Wednesday released the final autopsy report, including toxicology results, for the 22-year-old man who fled from Steamboat Springs police and drowned in the Yampa River.

According to medical examiner Dr. James Wilkerson, Arman "Jack" Qureshi, who has recently moved to Steamboat, died from drowning, but alcohol and drug use might have contributed to his death.

Police later learned a roommate had confronted Qureshi about his alcohol abuse.

According to the toxicology results, Qureshi had a blood alcohol content of .246, which is three times the legal limit for driving. He also had marijuana in his system.

Wilkerson determined the manner of death was an accident.

Qureshi had cuts and blunt force injuries on his body, but Wilkerson determined they were not life threatening, and they likely occurred while Qureshi was going down the river.

A head injury could have caused Qureshi to lose consciousness, according to the report.

On the night of May 21, Qureshi had been at Schmiggity's bar and took a woman’s coat before walking out of the bar.

Qureshi’s family believes Qureshi was in an impaired state and mistakenly thought the coat was his.

Outside the bar, there was an altercation between Qureshi and the owner of the coat. Qureshi ended up running away with the coat.

The owner of the coat and two men, who police have yet to identify, confronted Qureshi in an alley. The men hit Qureshi, and the woman got her coat back.

Police were called by people working at a nearby business and found Qureshi on the ground in an alley.

Police determined Qureshi needed to be taken to the hospital to get evaluated before possibly arresting him.

While walking to the ambulance, Qureshi started running toward the river.

He was chased by an officer, but Qureshi went into the river.

Attempts by an officer to pull Qureshi out of the river were unsuccessful.

His body was recovered the next day.