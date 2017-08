Trading booze for water: Colorado brewers halt production to can water for hurricane-ravaged Texas

Big Colorado brewers are pitching in to make access to clean water fall lower on the list of things people affected by devastating flooding in Texas have to worry about.

Oskar Blues Brewery shut down beer production in Longmont Tuesday afternoon, filling 88,800 cans with safe water. Trucks are estimated to arrive in Texas later in the week. Denver-based MillerCoors switched its Revolver brewing lines in Texas to can water. And Anheuser-Busch said it would stop canning beer in Georgia for a week to produce emergency drinking water.

Floods and other natural disasters can damage and contaminate drinking water sources, creating a need for clean water. That's where the brewers come in.

