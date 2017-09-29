Two die in Rifle after hitting bear on I-70

Two have been confirmed dead in the Interstate 70 crash outside of Rifle early Friday morning after a Chevy SUV struck a bear on the road.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Nate Reed said that an unknown amount of the occupants in the vehicle were ejected in the crash. Seven individuals were in the car: two adult males, two adult females and three juveniles. One of the adult males and one juvenile were declared dead on scene.

Reed said that the other occupants have since been transported to hospitals, with the two females in serious to critical condition.

I-70 EB was closed from around 4 to 10 a.m. for crash and vehicle clean up. Reed said that they received the initial call at around 3:37 a.m.