Two Greeley used car dealers indicted after massive human trafficking investigation | SummitDaily.com

Two longtime Greeley used car dealers today are facing multiple charges after a six-month Greeley police investigation into human trafficking and sexual assault.

This week, the Weld County Grand Jury indicted both Noman Boroumand, 45, who owned 1st Choice Motors in Greeley for years before the state recently shut it down, and Fares Al Rashed, 38, owner of Alrashed Auto Sales in downtown Greeley.

Both men were arrested this week.

Last December, the Greeley Police Department detectives began an investigation into human trafficking, sexual assault, stalking, domestic violence, and other associated crimes, according to a news release. Detectives located and interviewed numerous victims and witnesses, the release stated. The FBI assisted in the investigation.

Greeley Police Department detectives arrested Boroumand Thursday night. Greeley detectives arrested Al Rashed early this morning. Both were arrested without incident and were taken to the Weld County Jail, the release stated.

The indictment is redacted, so it is unclear if the victim in the case is one person or more.

The indictment relays several incidents of rape and stalking involving one or both of the men in the case, dating back to 2014.

According to the indictment, Boroumand’s charges involve the repeated rape of a personal assistant, with whom he began a personal relationship, stemming back to January 2016. The indictment states he not only raped her, but forced her to have sex with Al Rashed, physically holding her down. Both men raped her during several incidents, the complaint states.

The indictment also details an incident in which a victim tried to sever ties with Boroumand, and he told her his mother had a heart attack to get into her home. When she opened her garage door, both Boroumand and Al Rashed were there, the indictment stated. Both men raped the victim in the incident, the indictment stated.

The indictment also states that Boroumand threatened to kill the victim in his basement and stuff her body in one of his vehicles and have it demolished. The indictment states he also accused her of seeing other men. The victim said she saw Boroumand following and watching her on many occasions.

According to the indictment, the victim said she rarely left her house, and could barely function in daily life because of Boroumand’s stalking.

During one incident, the indictment stated, Boroumand asked one victim to inject him with steroids at her house. He brought Al Rashed with him, and forced the victim to have sex with Al Rashed, recording the assault on his phone.

Al Rashed was already facing multiple charges of a child prostitution from a 2015 arrest into a another human trafficking ring that nabbed Paul Burman, who was convicted of several charges in a child prostitution ring.

Al Rashed in that case is accused of having sex with an underage girl during the investigation into Burman’s activities by the Rocky Mountain Innocence Lost Task Force. On one occasion in 2014, authorities say Al Rashed and a friend had sex with an underage Platteville girl at his Greeley apartment. The girl was working for Burman. From earlier police reports, it appears Al Rashed sold Burman his BMW and possibly a Chevrolet Suburban, which was purchased by another one of Burman’s underage prostitutes. The two spent a lot of time together at Alrashed Auto Sales drinking and gambling, according to court records. Burman also would often show off his newest prostitutes at the dealership, records stated.

On May 3, the Colorado Motor Vehicle Dealer Board shut down 1st Choice Motors. The board would not release information into why they shut down the dealer ship, citing only an ongoing investigation.

Boroumand’s legal troubles started in January, when he was arrested for misdemeanor assault and later, 25 counts of violating a protection order. Those cases, as well as a misdemeanor assault case from 2016, were all dismissed in March, presumably to be handled in this case.

The Greeley Police Department believes there may be more victims related to this investigation. If you have information, please contact Detective Elizabeth Finch at (970) 350-9682, Detective Wendy Steward at (970) 350-9692 or Detective Erin Gooch at (970) 351-5352. Further charges are anticipated and the investigation is ongoing, the release stated.