Two multi-vehicle crashes near Eisenhower Tunnel close I-70 Eastbound | SummitDaily.com

Eastbound I-70 is closed after two multi-vehicle accidents near the Eisenhower Tunnel involving a total of around 25 cars. Denver7 reporter Matt Kroschel on the scene reported two separate pileups, no major injuries.

The Colorado Department of Transportation closed I-70 eastbound at Vail while crews clean up the mess. The road initially was closed at Silverthorne.

Kroschel was involved in the crash but not injured. He reported that conditions were “like an ice rink” in a whiteout.

“I saw brake lights and stuff, and all of a sudden people just started sliding sideways and trying to brake, and all of a sudden people are sideways up here and sit there flying into each other,” one driver told Kroschel.

Kroschel said there were two crashes, the one he was in involving 16 cars and trucks, and the second “down the hill a bit” involving 10 vehicles. He said on Twitter that three people were being treated — a seven-months pregnant woman, a person with shoulder pain and other with chest pain.

#I70 crash- 3 people being treated- one a 7 month pregnant women, another shoulder pain, other with chest pain. Whiteout conditions. #cowx pic.twitter.com/xlvUYlZcxp — Matt Kroschel (@Matt_Kroschel) December 28, 2016