Two Summit County businesses named best places to work by Outside Magazine | SummitDaily.com

Two Summit County companies made Outside Magazine’s list of “The Best Places to Work: 2016.”

The list compiles the top 100 companies in the United States that put their employees first. Colorado dominated the list with 36 spots, four of which made the top 10. One thing many of the companies from the Centennial State had in common was giving employees the time to enjoy the outdoors.

From Summit County, Keystone’s SummitCove Property Management was ranked number 52. Founded in 2001 by Peter and Cheri Reeburgh, SummitCove is the largest independent property management company in the Keystone Ski Resort. After a frustrating process to buy their own condo in Keystone, the Reeburgh’s decided to start their own company. Last year the company received the Best of Colorado Award for Property Management Company from ColoradoBiz Magazine.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area came in at number 70 on the list. The company is celebrating its 70th season this year. At more than 10,000 feet in elevation and an average of 233 ski days a year, employees get access to slopes at A-Basin as well as others throughout the state.

Forum Phi, an architecture and interior design firm in Aspen took the number one spot on the list.