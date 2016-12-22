U.S. Forest service now hiring for 900 temp summer jobs | SummitDaily.com

The Rocky Mountain Region of the U.S. Forest Service announced in December the availability of over 900 temporary positions for the 2017 field season, according to a release from the agency. Positions are available at national forests and grasslands in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

These temporary, seasonal positions cover a variety of exciting and rewarding occupations, such as fire, trails, forestry, engineering, wildlife, recreation, fisheries, archeology and administrative support.

Interested? Apply for a temp position with the U.S. Forest Service in these time frames:

January 4-11, 2017: Wildland fire positions and other early-season temporary positions

February 1-7, 2017: Recreation, fisheries, forestry, engineering, and other positions

Job descriptions and applications for all temp positions are available online on the U.S. Forest Service website. You can also apply during the appropriate time frame through USAJOBS. If interested in something a bit more permanent, see year-round job opportunities on the agency’s outreach website.

The Forest Service is a federal agency under the U.S. Department of Agriculture that manages 193 million acres of land (roughly the size of Texas). The Rocky Mountain Region includes 17 national forests and seven national grasslands located in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. The mission of the U.S. Forest Service is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the nation’s forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations.